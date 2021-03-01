Scientists invent light-up OLED Tatttoos





OLED Tattoo Photo: Barsotti-Italian Institute of Technology

Although tattoos are usually considered a form of personal expression, a team of European researchers have created what is called the world’s first luminous tattoo, based on OLED screen technology. This probably not only looks cool, but also acts as a visible warning. About potential health concerns.

Tattoos are used by people to show their dedication to a long and extinct brand of MP3 players and to let everyone know how much they love their mother. However, there are precedents for tattoos used as medical tools. Cancer patients undergoing radiation therapy are, for example, tattooed with small dots that are used as reference marks to accurately target the machines used for treatment during repeated sessions.

The idea of ​​personally enhancing the skin with sparkling art isn’t new either, but it previously included bio-hackers who embed technologies such as LEDs under the skin. myself. This new approach to luminescent tattoos is easier, more practical and temporary to apply without the need for surgery to remove it.

In a recently published paper in the Advanced Electronic Materials Journal, Ultrathin, UltraConformable, and FreeStanding Tattooable Organic Light Emitting Diodes, scientists at University College London in the UK and the Italian Institute of Technology show how a new approach to tattoos depends on the same organic matter. Light emitting diode technology found in modern devices such as the iPhone and modern mobile devices with foldable screens. The flexibility of OLED displays is important for this application because human skin is very flexible and bends and folds as the body moves.

G / O media may receive fees

OLED tattoo device photo: Barsotti-Italian Institute of Technology

The actual electronics of luminescent tattoos, made from a very thin layer of electroluminescent polymer that glows when charged, are measured to a thickness of only 2.3 micrometers. This is about one-third, according to researchers. The diameter of red blood cells. The polymer layer is then sandwiched between a pair of electrodes and placed on top of the insulating layer, which is then bonded to the temporary tattoo paper by an exorbitantly inexpensive printing process. Tattoos can be easily applied to the surface using the same wet transfer process as temporary tattoos designed for children, and with soap and water when they are no longer needed or when they are no longer needed. Can be washed away.

The currently applied OLED tattoos simply glow green in their current form, but ultimately they can produce any color using the same RGB approach that OLED screens use. But while acknowledging the potential for sparkling tattoos, researchers are taking the art in a whole new direction, further enhancing their potential as medical tools. When combined with other wearable technologies, the luminous tat will start blinking when the athlete needs to rehydrate, or the color will change when applied to food, giving a clear warning when the expiration date has expired.

But don’t take a walk to your local tattoo parlor and still ask for one of those flashy new sparkling tattoos. Researchers have succeeded in applying them to surfaces such as glass, PET bottles, paper, and even oranges, but given that humans are constantly moving around, human skin is a bigger challenge. To raise. OLED polymers can deteriorate quickly when exposed to air and require an additional layer for proper encapsulation and protection. In previous labs, the bigger problem is finding a way to power with a small battery or supercapacitor. Wired to an external power source, anyone in doubt will want to connect the USB power cable to the ink on their arm.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos