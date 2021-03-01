In a Twitter video, President Joe Biden shows support for Amazon workers trying to unify





At the beginning of February, ballots were sent to more than 5,800 workers in the fulfillment center and warehouse in Amazon Bessemer, Alabama, deciding whether to join the retail, wholesale and department store union (RWDSU). did. Amazon, the second-largest private employer after Wal-Mart, has more than a million workers and could be the biggest battlefield for revitalizing its members.

One of the reasons the union movement was mentioned is related to many complaints from employees of Amazon’s fulfillment centers. Workers claim to be given breakthrough work in the warehouse. They are also dissatisfied with intrusive surveillance technologies such as automatic tracking systems and cameras that track all movements. If workers do not meet the specified quota, there is an obvious risk that they will be dismissed.

RWDSU President Stuart Aperbaum reiterated their feelings, saying that more than half of the workers had signed cards in favor of union representatives. Appelbaum told NPR that warehouse workers explained tight productivity quotas and wanted more input in shaping the workplace, such as how people would be disciplined or fired. I was there.

Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders have shown their support for the unionization of Amazon. Warren tweeted and Amazon refused to slow down the speed at which workers had to work, or risk being fired even though workers said it contributed to the high injury rate of the warehouse. However, they had no problem stopping work due to a compulsory anti-union meeting.

Sanders tweeted on February 6th. If Amazon workers in Alabama vote to form a union, it cannot be exaggerated how powerful it will be. Sanders added that while they undertook strong anti-union forces in a strong anti-union state, their victory would benefit all American workers. I’m proud to stand with them.

There were reports that Amazon tried to delay or block voting. Ironically, Amazon has demanded that the vote be postponed. He said this was done by mail and should be done directly. Bezos, the owner of the Washington Post, actively insisted that the 2020 presidential election should not take place directly and should be voted by mail to minimize the Covid-19 epidemic. Amazon’s protest was rejected by the National Labor Relations Board.

Sanders scolded then-CEO Jeff Bezos for accusing Amazon of possibly trying to thwart early union activity. My message to Jeff Bezos and Amazon is clear: these sneaky anti-union tactics must be stopped. All workers in this country have the right to join a union. Limit.

Workers now have even greater backers. While not naming Amazon, in a video tweet, President Joe Biden helped him on Twitter, saying: “Workers in Alabama and across the United States are their workplaces today and in the coming days and weeks.” Byden continued, “America is a deadly pandemic, an economic crisis, and the race it reveals. This is a very important and very important choice as we are working on the calculation of. It is a deep disparity that still exists in our country. “

Like Sanders, Biden warned giant retailers that “there should be no intimidation, coercion, intimidation, or anti-union propaganda,” and that it is “not up to the employer” to decide on union elections.

The Bidens video message is in line with his campaign promise to support labor as the most parental union president. He said in the video, “Keep that promise.” Biden encouraged workers, saying, “As you know, all workers should make free and fair choices to join the union … employers take it immediately. I can’t. So let me hear your voice.

Unions lift both union and non-union workers, especially black and brown workers, Biden said in a video. There should be no intimidation, coercion, intimidation, or anti-union propaganda. Boss should not confront employees about union preferences.

Applebaum thanked Biden for supporting the union. As President Biden points out, the best way for working people to protect themselves and their families is to organize unions. That’s why so many working women and men are fighting for unions at the Amazon facility in Bessemer, Alabama, he added.

Amazon spokesman Rachel Lighty has previously tackled this issue and said Amazon is already providing what trade unions are looking for in their employees: industry-leading salaries, from day one. Comprehensive benefits, career growth opportunities, a modern and comprehensive work environment while working all safely. At Amazon, these benefits and opportunities come with work, as well as the ability to communicate directly with company leadership.

Amazon spokesperson Lisa Levandowski chose to work at Amazon because it offers the best jobs available everywhere we hire.

While union efforts are concentrated in one facility, the movement can escalate and spread throughout the United States. If Alabama workers join the union, Amazon could be seriously affected. Workers will gain bargaining power. They may demand better working conditions, higher wages, employment security, enhanced health insurance, pensions and other forms of compensation. They will probably boost technology, robotics, and artificial intelligence that rob people of their jobs. These actions are more costly to Amazon. It reduces the profitability of the company and can affect the profitability.

If this move is successful, unions will begin to form with other large corporations, which could significantly change the situation for American corporations.

