Upcoming Nintendo Switch Games and Accessories for March and April 2021-Guide





Can you believe that March already? The evenings get longer and brighter, the daffodils bloom, and there’s a lot of optimism next month … especially the slate of upcoming games on the Nintendo Switch.

February was a great month with the amazing Super Mario 3D World + Bousers Fury, Persona 5 Strikers, Bravely Default II, but of course I’m looking forward to more amazing games such as Monster Hunter Rise.

So pick up some warm cup and settle down with a comfortable blanket. Take a look at the big retail releases coming to Switch in the coming months …

In the next article by Marvelous in the Story of Seasons Life / Farm Sim series, you can work on farming right next to Olive Town’s famous harbor. This game promises more customization options and freedom than ever before and helps you live the best life. Of course, there are many marriage candidates. You can truncate your work to free up forest space for your new home. Grow all the wonders of the rich nature nearby.

Up to four players can team up to save Kamura from the imminent “ramp”, called “a whole new way of looking at the Monster Hunter experience.” Take advantage of the new wire bug hunting tool and get the help of Paricoes and Paramutes. How to do it. The title “Rise” clearly shows the verticality of this entry, making hunting even more interesting as it allows you to climb across rocks and other terrain.

A free limited-time demo was available throughout January. Check out our impressions in this Monster Hunter Rise demo video from the lovely Alex.

New Pokemon Snap is a whole new adventure inspired by the classic Nintendo 64 game Pokemon Snap. In the game, you’ll explore and explore unknown islands while shooting lively wild Pokemon in their natural habitat. Travel through different environments such as beaches, jungles and deserts with reliable travel pods to capture Pokemon behavior you’ve never seen before. Fans of the N64’s original game will definitely be keen to get it at the end of April.

Greater Nintendo Switch game

In addition to the highlighted games above, there are many Switch retail games that may take away your fantasies after March.

Great accessory for your switch

And finally, consider a selection of the best switch accessories coming out after March.

That’s all for March and April. Have you missed anything? Please let us know in the comments. Also, please let us know if you have pre-ordered any of these goods.

