Comparison of features with audio chat apps





With the success of Clubhouse, Twitter has introduced Spaces, a unique audio chat feature that is very similar to trending apps.

The drop-in audio chat app Clubhouse has been so much talked about since its launch that Twitter and other social media platforms are struggling to create their own versions. Not only do Twitter Spaces share very similar features, but they are actually very similar in some respects. However, there are some differences.

The enthusiasm for Clubhouse since its launch in March 2020 has been a surprise to founders Rohan Seth and Paul Davison. Last June, they explained in a blog post that they intended to “gather feedback, repeat quietly, and avoid making noise” until they felt the app was ready. For some reason, the “quiet” approach didn’t work. One of the reasons is the emergence of various celebrities on the platform, including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Bill Gates. As a result, the app was downloaded 3.5 million times by February 1st this year and exploded to 8.1 million times by February 16th. However, Twitter, Facebook, etc. were already aware of the potential of the app.

Last November, just nine months after Clubhouse was launched, it was first revealed that Twitter was working on the Spaces feature. So Twitter was already working on it for a while. When Spaces was up and running and testing was announced in December, Twitter said: “Human voice can provide a layer of connectivity to Twitter through emotions, nuances, and empathy that are often lost in text,” Clubhouse wrote in a previous introductory blog post: “Voice-transmitted intonation, intonation, and emotions enable us to understand nuances and form unique relationships with others.”

Comparison of clubhouse and twitter

A good starting point for comparison is that Clubhouse is an app in its own right, while Spaces is just one of many features within Twitter. This informs each experience. The Clubhouse home screen provides a feed of rooms that users can join and routes to other parts of the app, such as the user’s calendar and notifications. In that sense, it’s actually like Twitter. Users can explore the content, find other users, and follow all the experiences that take place from here.

However, the audio element of Twitter is upside down. Some users are already following, and the main focus is on the stream of tweets from those who follow.Therefore, the space is at the top of the home screen[フリート]Access from the section. The fleet icon for the user you are following will look different if you are hosting a space, in which case the user can tap the space to enter it. Of course, as Spaces evolves, Twitter may add some discovery pages to its menus.

When you enter a room or space, the experience, and in fact, the look and feel are very similar. The user will immediately hear the conversation in progress and will see the speaker and audience icons. Clicking on these icons will take you to the person’s profile, where you can view or follow the person’s bioinformation. However, following someone on Twitter means following tweets as well as voice activity.

Previously, both Clubhouse and Spaces were only available on iOS. However, Spaces has also been tested on Android and seems to beat Clubhouse. Both Clubhouse and Spaces are still in beta, so both are subject to some changes before they are released to the public.

Source: Clubhouse, Twitter

