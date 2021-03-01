Elden Ring Trailer Leak, Pandemic Affects Game Development





Rumors have been widespread for some time that the Elden Ring announcement is coming soon, with the latest saying it will see a trailer later this month. These rumors arose from a leaked trailer patrolling a particular circle online, with fragments of the trailer leaking from its limited distribution. The footage seems to show gameplay, such as a large dragon’s breathing fire and a horse-riding battle.

#EldenRing

March 1, 2021

#EldenRing

March 1, 2021

This trailer seems to be the reason why insiders soon got the impression that they would see more of Eldenling, but probably not through off-screen unstable camera footage. However, it’s unclear exactly how old this trailer was and whether it was intended to be open to the public. Development studios and publishers often have internal trailers that don’t necessarily support external marketing of the game. Rumors of appearing at this month’s Xbox event were quickly and clearly shot down by Microsoft’s Aaron Greenberg. Just to set expectations: this is not happening.

In addition, the VGC reports that the pandemic has already caused multiple internal delays in the development of Eldenling. The From Software and Namco Bandai titles were first announced at E3 2019 and have been rarely heard since. Fans are asking for more information about RPGs that are said to take formulas like FromSoftwaresSouls to a whole new level.

There were rumors that at some point it was targeting the summer of 2020, but there was no official release period. The VGC report cites sources that state that the Elden Ring is unlikely to be released again this year. According to the report, restrictions on remote work have significantly hindered production.

Elden Ring is an evolution of the FromSoftwares formula, a Souls-like RPG created by Game of Thrones author George RR Martin. Despite little news about the title, FromSoftware has repeatedly assured fans that the game is still under development. It’s not yet clear if this trailer leak will either comment from FromSoftware and Bandanamco or encourage them to reveal something new.

[Source: VGC]







