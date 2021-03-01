“Four Exercise Stages You Need to Know to Regain Fitness After Covid”-Miriam Stoppard





One of my sons had a nasty seizure of Covid and his recovery was slow. But even if he walks the dog a little, he wants to exercise.

Still, he’s exhausted and I think many people are on the same boat and recovering from the virus. So how should they and my son return to their pre-Covid fitness levels?

Now, Imperial College London, Hal York Medical College, Army Medical Services David Salman and colleagues offer BMJ’s useful maneuvers with a safe four-step return.

It was found that about one in five people recovering from Covid have been ill for more than six weeks and are returning to a difficult struggle to exercise.

Your priority is to start exercising safely, which may mean going slower than you want. Don’t push yourself to reach your old goals and stop if tiredness overwhelms you.

Just consider resuming exercise after at least 7 days in the absence of symptoms. The first two weeks should certainly be very calm.

The British and Scottish Sports Institute advises you not to start sports before your daily tasks are easily accomplished. You can walk 500m on the flat without getting tired or out of breath. People with severe illness tend to damage the heart and should have a heart test before exercising.

Start with home or light garden work, gentle walking, balance and yoga exercises. Add breathing, stretching and light-enhancing activities. David Salman et al. Recommend 7 days of very light activity (Phase 1), such as flexibility and breathing exercises.

The next seven (Phase 2) incorporate light activities such as walking and light yoga, with a gradual increase of 10 to 15 minutes per day. In Phase 3, try spacing two 5-minute activity blocks, such as active walking, climbing stairs, jogging, swimming, and cycling, separated by recovery blocks. Be able to have a conversation without being out of breath. Try adding intervals every day.

Daily Mirror News

Phase 4 exercises promote coordination, strength, and balance, including running in different directions, side steps, shuffles, and weight exercise circuits. At the end of Phase 4, try regular exercise.

Researchers suggest a minimum of 7 days for each phase, but people need to stay as long as they like in the phase they feel comfortable with. Keep a diary so you can see your progress.

