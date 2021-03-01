How to get Wario costumes in Animal Crossing (Super Mario Crossover)





Animal Crossing: New Horizons crossover with Super Mario Bros. allows players to disguise themselves as malicious Wario. Here’s how to get the costume.

Super Mario Bros. is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, with the most iconic characters in the series appearing in Animal Crossing: New Horizons Islands from March 1st. Mario Bros., chances are, they also remember many other characters, especially villains. Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can also imagine a portrait of Wario, one of the most popular villains in the series.

Nintendo has added other Super Mario Bros-themed furniture and decorations, as well as four new clothing sets for Animal Crossing: Mario, Luigi, Wario, and Princess Peach’s new horizon. Each costume has 3-4 separate items. You can purchase it as long as you have downloaded the update version 1.8 released on February 25th. Players can use the bell to purchase these outfits. The Wario Clothing set includes four items: Wario costumes, Wario hats, Wario shoes, and Wario stash. Unlike other clothing items, players may not always be able to find these items in clothing stores and should go to the resident service instead. Here’s how to set up Wario clothes and dress up like one of the most iconic villains in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game.

Continue scrolling and reading Click the button below to start this article in quick view.Buy Wario Look from Animal Crossing Nook Shopping: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: To get Wario clothing items set up in New Horizons, players must make sure they have a stable internet connection and download Free Update 1.8. They will receive free Super Mario wallpaper items to do so. You can then launch the game and head to the Resident Services Nook Stop Kiosk or use the Nook Shopping app on your Nook Phone.

Most clothing items are usually found in Able Sisters shops, but Super Mario costumes are considered promotional items.All new Super Mario Bros. crossover items for Nook Shopping[プロモーション]It will be displayed on the tab.

Animal Crossing: Wario clothing set in New Horizons can be purchased as four separate pieces:

Wario Costume: 2,400 Bells Wario Hat: 1,500 Bells Wario Shoes: 1,400 Bells Wario’Stash: 1,200 Bells

Clothes are offered in only one style: yellow shirts, yellow hats, pink overalls, and one of Wario’s most commonly worn green shoes. The zigzag mustache item also comes with a nose modifier to complete the look.

Players will not be able to purchase everything immediately, as Super Mario Crossover items will continue to count towards the player’s daily limit of 5 orders. However, as long as there are enough bells and new decorations are selected, the entire Wario outfit can be set at the same time. Based on the update trailer released on Nintendo Direct, players can load costumes onto their canes just like any other outfit. That way, they are always ready to compete with Mario and Luigi.

Super Mario Bros. Crossover for AnimalCrossing: The new Horizon site will be available until December 31, 2021 to give players enough time to collect all the furniture items and clothing sets they need. Most furniture is decorative, but each piece has its own animated effect that triggers when the player touches the object. Eighteen items have been identified so far, including various blocks, power-ups, flooring and wallpaper options.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons available on Nintendo Switch.

