GTA Online Player Reduces Load Time by 70% and Asks Rockstar to Update





Familiar programmers develop their own fixes to improve the infamous slow loading times of Grand Theft Auto Online and ask Rockstar to update the game.

A knowledgeable programmer takes advantage of the slow loading times of Grand Theft Auto Online, significantly improves the length of the game loading screen by as much as 70%, and updates Rockstar Games to use his work. I am asking for. GTA Online has never been before. Known for its fast load times, developer Rockstar Games hasn’t done much over the years to remedy this problem.

GTA Online has been on the market since it was released as an online component of Grand Theft Auto V in 2013. The online multiplayer game is set in the fictional San Andreas state, where players are free to roam the map. However, up to 30 players can also participate in competitive or collaborative matches, including criminal tasks and robbery. Ultimately, the goal of single player is to become a well-known criminal. GTA Online has received updates and new additions over the years, but fans have really asked for one thing: faster load times. Memes and discussions about the infamous flaws in GTA Online have been widespread for seven years and have been useless.

Continue scrolling and reading Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: GTA Online Baby Driver Video Channel In-Game Driving Skills Fun

PC users and enterprising developers t0st were good enough. T0st shared an online journal detailing the process of improving GTA Online load times from start to finish. This is explained by Digital Foundry in layman’s terms. Initial testing on a T0st PC showed that GTA Online loads 6 times slower than in single player mode, which is not ideal for obvious reasons. Observing the performance data, I noticed a strange spike in CPU utilization after 1 minute while loading the online part. Of the game. Note that the CPU spike “indicates that the long load times are not due to the data read from the Rockstar server or drive.” Rather, something was running on the CPU that required additional processing.

T0st set out to find out exactly what was running out of CPU time. For one, I found a text file containing all 63,000 purchaseable items, and then I found all the characters in GTA Online. This is equivalent to tons of CPU time. T0st also prepares this item data by the game recording statistics, categories, names, prices, and other data for each item, in addition to what Judd called “fingerprints” that identify each item. I found that. Fingerprints compare items with other items to find duplicates. Basically, after loading 63,000 items, some take a very long time. T0st fixed these issues by overwriting game functions with its own code, eliminating the need to double-check new items. After all, the load time has improved by 70%.

If T0st can do that, then Rockstar can do it. T0st called on Rockstar to use the programmer’s method, but T0st said Rockstar employees would take less than a day. To be fair, Rockstar may already be busy getting the GTA5 to PS5 and the Xbox Series X / S. Both consoles generally have already fast load times, which could improve GTA Online in new generation systems. Nevertheless, this requires PC and previous generation console users to modify their own load times.

Next: A new update to GTA Online adds .50 caliber dinghy and money bonuses

GTA Online is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Source: T0st, Digital Foundry

Genshin Impact reveals Hu Tao in a new, eerie trailer

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos