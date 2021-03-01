Hackers reduce GTA Online load time by about 70%





You can reduce the time spent loading such screens by expanding / fixing new DLLs.

Hackers passing by the handle T0st say they have figured out a major issue with Grand Theft Auto Online that has caused more load times than necessary over the years. Hackers have released a proof-of-concept DLL fix that reduces these long boot times by about 70%.

Grand Theft Auto Online PC load times remain a persistent issue for seven years and remain slow, despite overall hardware improvements and game status as a continuous source of revenue for publisher Take Two. is. Last year’s anonymous Reddit poll found that about half of the players waited 3-6 minutes to load the game, and about 35% of the players waited even longer for the start of all sessions.

This isn’t a scientific study, but even considering self-selection and reporting issues, these load times can be very long, especially for such older games. The problem is even more difficult to understand if the single-player Grand Theft Auto V tends to load many times faster.

Save time by disassembling

To get to the root of the problem, T0st writes that he started by profiling his own CPU to understand why the game maximized a single CPU thread for more than 4 minutes while loading. After using the tool to dump the process stack and disassemble the GTA code running in memory, T0st appears to be parsing a total of over 63,000 10MB JSON files (slightly obfuscated). I noticed the function (which was made).

The JSON file in question is like a “net shop catalog” that describes all the items that GTA online players can buy in in-game currency. Parsing a 10MB file shouldn’t be too much of a problem for modern computers, but some ambiguous problems with certain implementations seem to lead to significant slowdowns.

First, it seems that the particular function used to parse the JSON string (like sscanf in this case) repeatedly ran the time-consuming strlen check function after reading all the data. By simply caching the string length value to speed up these checks, T0st itself reduced load times by over 50%.

After parsing all this JSON data, GTA Online seems to load the data into the array in a very inefficient way, checking for duplicates from the beginning as the entire array grows. Replacing that process with a hashtable that can quickly check for duplicates, T0st writes, reduced load times by about 25% on its own.

Combining these two fixes, T0st says GTA Online’s load time has been reduced from 6 minutes to just under 2 minutes on the test machine. Those interested in replicating the results can create a similar DLL from the T0st source code. However, this type of change can easily (and accidentally) initiate a fraud prevention check in the game, so players are responsible for making it.

On the other hand, T0st wrote that implementing this fix for all players on the Rockstar side “should not take more than a day for a single developer to resolve.” We hope that this issue is gaining new attention and that rock stars will sooner or later do so.

