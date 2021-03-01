“Hey Facebook” is your new portal, Occulus Quest Wake Word





Facebook has added a new wake word for voice interaction, “Hey Facebook,” to its portal-branded smart home display. This is due to a recent report quoting an update on the company’s website regarding devices. In summary, according to the page, the location change should allow users to say “Hey Facebook” before operating the device. This is in contrast to the previous wake word “Hey Portal”.

Portal and quest “Hey Facebook”?

Now, Facebook has announced that the new Wakeword will also serve as an alternative to the Oculus Quest headset. In fact, this is the only place where the company has officially announced changes. However, it is not clear how the changes will be implemented. For OculusQuest, this is optional. Users also need to scrutinize their headset settings and access experimental features to opt in.

“Conversely, Facebook’s decision to add Facebook to its portal device has not been officially announced, and the alleged changes have not been validated at the time of this writing, but Facebook. Seems to be offering users a choice here. How it was implemented in Oculus Quest: you can still use the “Hey Portal”, but say “Hey Facebook” and say “Hey Facebook” You can also start a voice-driven dialogue with.

Is this already here?

Another mystery of this change is the question of when it will arrive. As of last week, Facebook’s Oculus Quest headset rollout will begin with second-generation devices first. The first generation Oculus Quest will receive it later. Also, the Facebook page does not specify when the new wake word will appear on the portal device. Or if you have already arrived.

Conversely, Oculus Quest 2 rollouts are tiered. As a result, Facebook portal smart home display and device changes may also be on the slow side.

