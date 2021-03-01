Where to buy Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise Edition





Monster Hunter Rise is one of the biggest switch games of the year, and Nintendo has marked its launch with a new limited edition console and custom pro controller.

Nintendo has been a bit obsessed with consoles lately, and both the Switch Mario Red and Blue console and the Switch Animal Crossing console have been released in the last 12 months. It was expected that a similar fate would apply to the Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise Edition, as both consoles have become so difficult to track since their release.

However, Nintendo goes one step further this time and will also release a limited edition Switch Pro Controller. The Switch Pro Controller Monster Hunter Rise Edition is the perfect accessory for a special edition Switch console.

Both the console and the controller will be released on March 26th, the same as the game itself. Both are expected to be very difficult game items to obtain after release, unless you take the courage. Resellers are on the market and far exceed the odds.

To avoid paying more than your suggested retail price, we’ve put together an overview of where you can buy Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise Edition and Switch Pro Controller Monster Hunter Rise Edition.

Please note that inventory status can change quickly. Keep this page up-to-date when retailers sell out and restock. However, if you’re just after a regular switch, see the guide on where to buy a Nintendo Switch to get a regular console.

Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise Edition: $ 369 @ GameStopGamestop has sold out its first quota for Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise Edition, but game retailers may replenish it in the coming weeks.

Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise Edition: $ 369 @ Best Buy Best Buy is not currently accepting pre-orders for Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise Edition, but retailers may have reserved some for the launch date.View transaction

Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise Edition: $ 369 @ TargetTarget is currently sold out for Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise Edition, but we recommend “check again on release date”. It probably indicates that there will be additional inventory in late March.View transaction

Where to buy Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise Edition in the UK

Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise Edition: £ 339 @ AmazonAmazon UK continues to accept pre-orders for Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise Edition. For £ 339 you can get the game itself and some DLC in addition to the limited edition switch. It’s a good deal for a regular switch and often costs £ 300.View transaction

Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise Edition: £ 339 @ GAME The UK’s largest game retailer is still accepting orders for the Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise Edition. The limited edition console will bring you back £ 339, but you’re getting a lot with this bundle.

Where to Buy SwitchPro Controller Monster Hunter Rise Edition Quick Links Where to Buy SwitchPro Controller Monster Hunter Rise Edition Online

Switch Pro Controller Monster Hunter Rise Edition: $ 74 @ GameStopGameStop is sold out from the Switch Pro Controller Monster Hunter Rise Edition quota, but is on the list as more inventory may be available for launch. Worth paying attention. ..View deal

Switch Pro Controller Monster Hunter Rise Edition: $ 74 @ Best BuyBest Buy has not yet started ordering Switch Pro Controller Monster Hunter Rise Edition. It is currently listed as “coming soon” on the retailer’s website. It is worth monitoring this.View transaction

Switch Pro Controller Monster Hunter Rise Edition: $ 74 @ TargetSwitch Pro Controller Monster Hunter Rise Edition is currently sold out at Target, but the list says “Check again on release date” so inventory can increase There is sex.

Where to buy Switch Pro Controller Monster Hunter Rise Edition in the UK

Switch Pro Controller Monster Hunter Rise Edition: £ 69 @ Amazon Although sold out entirely in the US, Amazon UK will continue to pre-order the Switch Pro Controller Monster Hunter Rise Edition. It will be released on March 26th.View deal

Switch Pro Controller Monster Hunter Rise Edition: £ 69 @ GAMEGAME continues to accept pre-orders for Switch Pro Controller Monster Hunter Rise Edition. The controller costs £ 69 and will arrive on March 26, the same as the game.View deal

What is Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise Edition?

Released at the same time as Nintendo Switch’s Monster Hunter Rise game, this limited edition switch is perfect for fans of the series or anyone looking for a switch with some really cool custom artwork.

All components have a monster hunter-themed makeover. The Joy-Con controller is a classic gray model, but with custom graphics that have some gold spots to stand out.

The switch console itself is adorned with Monster Hunter artwork on the back, and even the docking station is painted with new paint in the form of a giant golden dragon called Magna Maro.

For strange reasons, neither Animal Crossing Switch nor Super Mario Switch contained a copy of the game they released together, but thankfully you can get the Monster Hunter Rise digital download code included in the bundle. Not here.

In addition, some deluxe DLC codes are also available. This is a small addition that helps make this bundle really stand out in the more trivial efforts seen at Nintendo in recent years.

The Switch Pro controller Monster Hunter Rise Edition comes with Magna Maro decals, perfect for monster hunter fans who already have a Switch, so you don’t need a brand new console.

