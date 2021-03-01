How to play (& win) Resurgence Extreme (hints, tips, strategies)





Resurgence Extreme sounds exactly like that. Here’s everything you need to know about how to survive and get a new LTM for Call of Duty: Warzone.

Call of Duty: War Zone and Black Ops Season 2: Cold War is officially over. The new season is packed with new content. Players can now access four new operators in Balck Ops and Warzone, two new guns in FARA 83 and LC10, and a new multiplayer map. Warzone has also undergone the long-awaited renovation. Three missile silos have been opened around Verdansk, and a zombie-filled cargo ship has just landed on the shores of a prison. Perhaps the most exciting edition for players is Outbreak Zombies. This is a brand new open world zombie experience set in Black Ops: Cold War’s three fire team maps.

In addition to the new edition around Verdansk, Rebirth Island also has a new LTM (Limited Time Mode) where players can stop by. The player was a big fan of Haunting Mini Royal and Verdansk. Warzone has done a great job of bringing fun LTMs to the community and breaking the mold of repetitive battle royale. Of course, Warzone has seen a share of LTM flops like Armored Roayl and Warzone Rumble. Thankfully, these LTMs don’t last that long during the update, often followed by a “sorry” mini-royal weekend. Resurgence Extreme is Warzone’s latest LTM that will drop with the launch of Season 2. Call of Duty: Here’s everything you need to know about how to play and earn Resurgence Extreme in Warzone.

Warzone: Resurgence Extreme: Tips, Tips, Strategies

Resurgence Extreme is what it sounds like to the extreme. Held on Rebirth Island, a battle royale map suitable for respawning, Resurgence Extreme will increase the difficulty by doubling the number of players in the lobby. The 99 players, split into three teams, plunge into the POI of Rebirth Island in the hope of becoming the final trio. Pillage and kill to stay alive, but be prepared to die. Be prepared to die often.

A complete team cannot survive the decline in Resurgence Extreme unless they are one of Warzone’s top players and have a great deal of luck on their side. There are no less-contested drops. This is especially true when players land in popular areas such as biological weapons labs and security. There are few seconds to breathe, not to mention the full contract. The most important part of the first two minutes of Resurgence Extreme is survival. If players could make the first 30% of the lobby last longer, they would be in a much better position. The classic resurrection game is now played within the second circle.

Warzone: Resurgence Extreme-Loot and Killstreak

Call of Duty: Season 2: Warzone has updated the ground route players you can find when landing in Warzone’s regular games and Resurgence Extreme. If you’ve played Mini Royale, players will be familiar with the upgraded ground route on the floor. Most weapons are of rare or higher tier. Players can find the best ground loot guns in the Legendary Chest, but manage them well with what’s readily available on the rooftop of a biological weapon or in a regular loot box somewhere in the Nova-6 factory. ..

Players will also find random kill streaks like Precision Airstrikes and UAVs scattered on the ground. It is safe to think that there is another squad nearby at any time. Popping an early UAV with Resurgence Extreme should be played defensively rather than aggressively. The number of red dots can be overwhelming. Focus on the person closest to your team.

Many things are happening at the beginning of the Resurgence Extreme game. Moving to a purchase box more than 20 meters away is a suicide mission. Landing near the buying box and buying the loadout as soon as possible is the team’s greatest benefit. Remember that other squads will challenge Drop. If the team was wiped, that’s right. Jump into the next game. It’s better not to disturb the loss than to finish the game in the hope of a lucky (and honestly inadequate) victory.

Warzone: Resurgence Extreme-Best Loadout

Resurgence Extreme is always in close quarters. Unless the player is a quickscope master, there is little time to sniper. Players should equip their favorite AR and SMG. Before Season 2 began, AMAX had risen to the “meta” position in AR. However, many streamers like Nick Mercs pledge FFAR. There was some debate between the bullfrog and the Mac-10. Both are viable options for Resurgence Extreme. Face it; most players have already fully kitted their Mac-10. They are better off sticking to it.

As far as perks are concerned, players have two ideas when choosing a loadout (because they are likely to get one loadout per game). Players can get an overkill class and equip AR and SMG. Of course, they ping the heart rate sensor and UAV, but due to the nature of the Resurgence Extreme’s Helter Skelter, this proves to be a disadvantage only for the final eclipse circle.

Second, players can choose to use one of the upgraded ground loot guns as a secondary to pick up ghosts and leave the radar. All the player has to do is find one of the many carcasses and grab a Mac-10 or bullfrog from them.

When it comes to war zones, the blue perk has always been toss-up. I feel like I’m switching between Cold Blooded, EOD, and Double Time every other week. For Resurgence Extreme, the decision will be EOD or Double Time, and EOD will slightly edge out Doube Time. why? Rebirth Island is small, full of narrow corridors and tight spaces. The longer the Tac Sprint lasts, the longer the game will not succeed or be interrupted. However, due to the busy nature of Resurgence Extreme, Semtex and C4 will fly in all directions. The added explosive dwelling will save the player’s life more often.

Only the most tuned team with a little luck will win the Resurgence Extreme. Players will not be disappointed if they die once or twice trying to win a particular building or purchase box. The respawn counter seems to be quite short. As more enemies are killed, teammates need to easily reappear each other. It is unknown how long the Resurgence Extreme will last, so players should make the most of this LTM as much as possible.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PC, and Last-Gen.

Mike Colucci

