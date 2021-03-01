This technology brings old photos back to life by turning them into videos





How much would you give to see a family member who is gone with you smile again?

March 1, 2021

This article was translated from the Spanish version using AI technology. This process can cause errors.

Just like magic! Technology continues to surprise us every day. MyHeritage has developed a tool that gives motion by converting old photos into videos. What is unusual on this platform is that it is dedicated to images of the deceased people, giving them “life” again.

Even if the photo is worth a thousand words, the video can bring back memories and create new ones. Using artificial intelligence (AI), Deep Nostalgia creates a few seconds of video that simulates the movements the person in the photo might have made before shooting. Of course, what you see isn’t exactly what happened, but it does provide a realistic image.

With the new Deep Nostalgia ™, you can see how a person in an old photo would look like when captured in a video. Read more: https: //t.co/ZwUwzJRQ26 #RootsTech #RootsTechConnect pic.twitter.com/LERXhrqiut

-MyHeritage (@MyHeritage) February 25, 2021

AI makes people blink, look in different directions, shake their heads, and smile. How much do you give to meet your loved one who is gone with you?

This service uses photos taken on any device, black and white or color, regardless of age. So you can support your grandparents, great-grandparents, and all the people you have pictures of.

The program uses pre-recorded video with common facial movements and chooses the best one for the selected image when uploading a photo.

Sounds like a photo from the magical world of Harry Potter, and still images show the small movements that should be. But don’t wait to do anything other than facial expressions. You cannot get up from your chair or move from one place to another.

“I’m very happy to see him smile again!” Try the new #DeepNostalgia #PhotoAnimation feature yourself and get ready to be amazed !!! https://t.co/p3h600G3MX pic.twitter .com / YdAn9IxyW0

–MyHeritage (@MyHeritage) February 28, 2021 How to use?

The site does the rest to test the tools needed to register on the MyHeritage page and then upload photos to the platform. This service is completely free with up to 5 photos. After that, you need to create a paid account.

Image: MyHeritage

If your biggest concern is that your loved one’s photo will be published, don’t worry, the page explains that the image is private and will not be shared with third parties. “Photos uploaded without completing registration will be automatically deleted to protect your privacy,” the privacy notice states.

It makes you feel as if you are in front of you! Try out the new photo animation features announced at #RootsTech-Deep Nostalgia ™! https://t.co/IeTuf2xbar pic.twitter.com/ypdsdfa5RM

-MyHeritage (@MyHeritage) February 26, 2021

“When we see the faces of our beloved ancestors come back to life in video simulations, we can imagine what they really were and offer a profound new way to connect with the history of our family. I will do it, “USA Today said.







