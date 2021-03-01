Oppo’s flagship uses the Galaxy S, with three models each equipped with four cameras





Oppo isn’t a common name in the United States, but it’s a common sight for budget and midrange device buyers in Europe and elsewhere. The company’s Find flagship line (equivalent to the Galaxy S) has been updated in a few weeks of events, but a new leak reveals almost all the information that may be needed for these upcoming calls. It was.

As with last year, the Find X3 series has three major variations: the Find X3 Pro flagship, the X3 Neo midrange and the X3 Lite budget option. A distinctive design element of the flagship is the gentle tilt of the rear case, which rises with the camera module. Not on cheaper models, but not sharp shelves or bumps. Oppo previously announced the advanced color precision system for this series.

Find X3 Pro

The series Big Papa’s (top, left) features a huge 6.7-inch 1440p AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh options, driven by the finest Snapdragon 888 processor. Behind it are four different camera modules. Wide-angle 50-megapixel and ultra-wide-angle 50-megapixel, 13MP periscope zoom lens, 5MP microlens for supplementary photo data. The phone can be combined to provide 5x hybrid and 20x digital zoom capabilities and can be launched with a 32MP front camera.

Oppo finds X3 Pro from below

Other great features include 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage, a fingerprint reader at the bottom of the screen, wireless charging, 65 watts of fast charging, and an IP68 rating. The battery is a fine 4500mAh component, which makes it even better to support its 5G radio.

Find X3 Neo

Neo shrinks the screen slightly from Pro to 1080p at 6.5 inches and 90Hz resolution. You also need to use the Snapdragon 865 processor. This is still very good as far as the processor is concerned. It uses the same selfie cam, but the rear camera is slightly shuffled. Replace one of the 50MP sensors with a 16MP ultra wide and drop the microlens into a more popular 2MP macro camera. It also downgrades intrusion resistance to IPx4 only. Curiously, it has a battery the same size as a larger phone, but loses the wireless charging option.

Oppo Find X3 Neo (left) and Find X3 Lite (right)

Find X3 Lite

Lite further cuts the screen to 6.44 inches, but remains a 90Hz option while selecting the old Gorilla Glass 3 (there’s another GG5). The processor is a midrange Snapdragon 765G, the same as the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G. The rear camera will be shuffled again. Main 65MP, ultra wide 8MP, two 2MP sensors for macro and depth. The X3 lite has to deal with IP52 resistors and a 4300mAh battery, but the biggest drop is RAM and storage, down to 8GB and 128GB.

All three phones are running Oppo’s ColorOS 11.2, which is based on Android 11. These should be available for purchase in Asia and Europe shortly after the announcement event scheduled for March 11. There is no price information for mobile phones, but last year’s models went on sale in the local currencies of Pro, Neo and Lite for about $ 1050, $ 835 and $ 520, respectively. Like most Oppo devices, there are no signs that they are coming to the Americas.

