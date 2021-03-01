The need for speed fans awaits as EA taps Criterion to end the battlefield





Battlefield 6 promises gameplay “on an unprecedented scale”

The next Battlefield game is scheduled for this fall, and to get the most out of it, we’re trying to do better than the likable but volatile Battlefield V. EA used Criterion to support DICE and DICELA. As a result, the new main series Need for Speed ​​games will arrive later than expected in fiscal year 2023.

The news was disseminated in a public letter to EA employees written by Chief Studio Officer Laura Miele. “Criterion is one of the most powerful racing studios in the industry, and the work done in the next Need for Speed ​​will really inspire and bring new life to one of the most famous brands,” Miele said. Stated. “I’m going to give Criterion time to reach the full promise of the game.”

As for what’s happening in the 2021 Battlefield game, EA “recently looked at the first version of Battlefield’s public trailer and has been shaped to be a really great first look at this groundbreaking game.” ..

“This project is tracking towards the franchise’s earliest alpha, gameplay is unprecedented and makes the most of next-generation console technology,” she said.

Stellar Entertainment released Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered last year. Maybe we’ll get another Criterion Remaster to help get over the fans? It feels like it’s only a matter of time before Most Wanted in 2012 comes back on the current platform.

Miele emphasized that the move to remote work influenced the decision to seek help from Criterion, saying: “… Making games at home takes more time and you need to balance that need with your team’s health. The best way to set up a team to succeed in this environment is to focus The biggest project is to make sure you have the resources you need to provide to your players. “

It’s also worth repeating that EA has covered the Code Master and everything that comes with it.

As Miele points out, “Codemasters will launch several launches next year, offering players some great new racing games. [fiscal year 2022]”In the meantime, there is always room for Need for Speed ​​remastering. The last one, Hot Pursuit Remastered, was launched in November 2020.

In the best-case scenario, the next Battlefield and Need for Speed ​​titles will take full advantage of the latter, even if it takes longer than expected. DICE feels like it needs a big win here on the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

