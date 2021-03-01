How to get Mario costumes in Animal Crossing (Super Mario Crossover)





Animal Crossing: New Horizons Crossover with Super Mario Bros. allows players to dress up in Mario’s signature overalls. Here’s how to get it.

To commemorate the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros., in time for MAR10 day, players will see the Mario Update released on March 1st, Animal Crossing: Super Mario-themed furniture and costumes at New Horizons. You have the opportunity to purchase the item. Players will love Super Mario Bros.’s new warp pipes for decorations that can be placed around player homes and public areas on the island, and new warp pipes that act as a fast-moving method and allow players to easily move between sections of the island. Clothes like a character.

Nintendo has added four new costumes to Animal Crossing: Mario, Luigi, Wario, and Princess Peach’s new horizon. Each costume will be offered as a set of 3-4 items available for purchase as long as you have downloaded the updated version 1.8 released on February 25th. As long as the player saves the bell, they will have no problem accessing these costumes. .. There are four items in the Mario costume set: Mario costume, Mario hat, Mario shoes, and Mario stash. Unlike other clothing items, players may not always be able to find these items in clothing stores and should go to the resident service instead. Animal Crossing: Like one of the most iconic characters in the New Horizons game, here’s how to get Mario costume sets and dresses.

Buy Mario Look from Animal Crossing Nook Shopping: New Horizons

To get items from Mario’s Costume Set Animal Crossing: New Horizons, players must head to the Resident Service’s Nook Stop Kiosk or use NookPhone’s Nook Shopping app. Most clothing items are usually found in Able Sisters shops, but Super Mario costumes are considered promotional items.All new Super Mario Bros. crossover items for Nook Shopping[プロモーション]It will be displayed on the tab.

Animal Crossing: Mario clothing set in New Horizons can be purchased in four separate pieces.

Mario Costume: 2,400 Bell Mario Hat: 1,500 Bell Mario Shoes: 1,400 Bell Mario’Stash: 1,200 Bell

Clothes are only offered in the characteristic styles and colors of the iconic Italian plumber. The scallop mustache item also comes with a nose modifier to give the player character Mario the characteristic bulbous function.

Items in the Super Mario Crossover Set count towards the player’s limit of 5 orders per day, so players cannot buy everything right away. However, you can also set up the entire Mario Wear at once and choose a new decoration. Based on the update trailer released on Nintendo Direct, players can load costumes onto their canes just like any other outfit. They are always ready to explore the Mushroom Kingdom and rescue the princess.

Super Mario Bros. Crossover for Animal Crossing: New Horizonsis will continue until December 31, 2021 to allow players to collect all the furniture items and costumes they need and save enough bells to buy more. ..

Animal Crossing: New Horizons available on Nintendo Switch.

