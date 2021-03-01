What you can expect from Fortnite v15.50: downtime, fixes, etc.





Epic Games

The final major update for Fortnite Season 5 is just around the corner, and more will be revealed about what’s coming in terms of plots and potential live events.

New updates are usually an exciting time for the game, but it’s unclear how much Epic will change on the last day of the season, but it may require some tricks.

Probably not a big deal, but there could be more obvious leaks about the end of Season 5.

This is a major update, so there will be downtime before it is published. That is, you need to quit the game and update.

Fortnitev 15.50 downtime

v15.50 brings:

🔫 The Hand Cannon will return to the vault and another item will be returned. Let’s spread the news!

🏝 New island size of creative & localized featured creative hub support!

— Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 1, 2021

Downtime on March 2nd at 4am (Eastern Standard Time) / 1am (Pacific Standard Time) was confirmed. At this time, Fortnite will be offline once the patch is implemented.

Downtime usually doesn’t last that long, so the game can be offline for an hour or so before you can get back into action.

Chapter 1 usually receives a series of brief patch notes shortly after the update is complete, but these are a thing of the past. Instead, you can check for bug fixes on the official Trello board.

Please do not stick to the hand cannon too much.

All confirmed v15.50 bug fixes

It’s no secret that games as big as Fortnite have a lot of bugs that players have to deal with.

Epic keeps track of all the pressing issues on the Trello board, so if you’re not sure which bug is being investigated, you’ll need to go there.

Everything fixed in the v15.50 update is:

Split screen “ready!” Problem. Snowy Floppers do not grant Shield or IcyFeet. Cars are not always damaged by impact. Liftfish and jellyfish are temporarily disabled. When loading into a long wait match, the total bar will be displayed as 0. Escalation modifier damage buffs do not buff hero skills or gadgets. (Save the world) You cannot start or switch creative mode. (mobile)

All in all, it’s pretty light in terms of fixes, because not many are broken at this point.

The 0 Gold Bar glitch is still annoying. If you like getting exotic, you’ve definitely felt the pain of this. After being disabled due to a glitch that breaks the game, Liftfish finally returns to the game.

There should be a leak

Since this is the last major update, Epic will add event-related details to this patch.

The majority of leakers are trying to avoid leaking live events, but they may get some information about what is expected.

If the season ends crazy, this is when Epic gets things done. Some fans have already expressed disappointment with the season, but Epic may have a final surprise.

