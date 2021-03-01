World War II Headlines 4 New PlayStation Now Games for March 2021





The beginning of a new month means Sony has announced a new PlayStation Now game for the month. Starting March 2nd tomorrow, PS Now subscribers will be able to get World War Z, Ace Combat 7: Skyes Unknown, inFamous: Second Son and Superhot. The catch is that only two of these are permanent additions to the service.

World War Z is the closest PlayStation player to Left 4 Dead on the console. The film adaptation pits a group of survivors in a fight for survival against hordes of zombies in different situations around the world. Weapons, traps, and the environment itself can be used to keep you safe, but if you make too much noise, all hell will be unleashed. In addition to story-driven missions that can be played in collaboration with up to four players, there is also PvP mode.

The latest Ace Combat title, Ace Combat 7: Skyes Unknown is a substitute reality featuring a combination of modern real-world and near-future hardware to create a wide range of fighters for these enthusiastic dogfights. Is set to. When a player defeats an enemy in battle, each has a variety of super weapons that increase the risk as the event progresses. The title also includes missions compatible with PlayStation VR.

inFamous: Second Son undertakes a unified protection agency where 24-year-old Delsin Rowe is detaining anyone who believes he is a bioterrorist. With all the power he has at his disposal, including smoke, neon lights, and impressive parkour skills, he is free to use his power to free Seattle from oppression or defeat it all.

Finally, Superhot is a different shooting game. When the player stops moving, everything stops, including the time itself. Players need to take advantage of these moments to plan when to defeat enemies and dodge bullets. When ammo runs out, only fallen enemy weapons provide a way to move forward, but you also need to choose the best moment to grab them from the floor.

All four games will be available in service starting March 2nd tomorrow. Superhot and inFamous: Second Son will be permanently added to the service. Ace Combat 7 will only be available until May 31, 2021, but World War II will be available for a little longer and will be discontinued on September 6, 2021.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]

