Newly announced Apex Legend Figure





March 1, 2021 16:32 EST

Where can I find the new Apex Legend figures? Well, you don’t have to look anymore.

The world of video games and the world of action figures always seem to be a very good combination. The Respawn Entertainment team seems to know that they have just announced a pre-order for another batch of Apex Legendsfigures. A guide to knowing how to get all three newly announced characters.

Two weren’t enough, so let’s take a look at Wave 3 of the @ JAKKStoys figure for the first time. Pre-orders are currently available.

: Https: //t.co/Crj4mcHSeF pic.twitter.com/WRJiOtX6PM

Apex Legend (@PlayApex) March 1, 2021

Mirage

You can find 6-inch Mirage figures for $ 19.99 at three retail stores:

Amazon

BigBadToyStore

GameStop

Pathfinder

At these three retailers, you can find a 6-inch Pathfinder figure with a rare crash test skin for $ 19.99.

Amazon

BigBadToyStore

GameStop

Bloodhound

At these three retail stores, you can find a 6-inch Bloodhound figure with the legendary Young Bloodskin for $ 19.99.

Amazon

BigBadToyStore

GameStop

bundle

If you want to get all three figures at the same time, JAKKS Toys offers a bundle that includes all three legends in one convenient order. Where to pick them up here:

BigBadToyStore

Entertainment Earth

For batches of previous numbers, you can find the official JAKKS buyer’s guide here:

Bloodhound, Pathfinder, Wraith

Revenant, Octane, Wraith and Legendary Voidwalker Skins

For more information on onApex Legends, check out this article detailing the small bug fixes included in the 1.59 update.

The 1.59 update was pretty small, but the next 8.1 patch seems to be full of big changes. The memo, which is rumored to be over 3,000 words, can be quite confusing when the next major update begins. The developers have hinted that some major changes will be made to the Mastiff Shotgun, one of the game’s most notorious weapons.

For more information on Apexcommunity, check out this article on how the Japanese Apexcommunity united to tackle outing scammers.

You can find all Apex Legends coverage here at Dual Shockers.







