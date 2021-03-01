Animal Crossing player celebrating a leap year birthday triggers a unique dialogue





Animal Crossing: When New Horizons Islanders celebrate a leap year birthday, they treat the player character in a unique conversation.

Players have discovered that Animal Crossing: New Horizons animals have a new conversation when celebrating a leap year birthday. Residents of the Island of Games have a lot of unique voice lines that can be said on special occasions and holidays. Conversations are also often tied to their personality type, resulting in a variety of unique conversations on special occasions. In-game celebrations like Festivale talk about animals dancing freely and celebrating the day. Players can participate with animals in emotes and unique dances.

One of the most unique celebrations in the game is the player’s birthday. Some of the island’s inhabitants get together to throw a surprise party with unique music, cakes and dance to the players. Each animal also has a few lines to tell the player when joining the party. These lines also depend on the type of animal’s personality, but in most cases they say about the same thing. It’s the player’s birthday and needs to be celebrated. We also give players items as gifts, much like giving gifts to villagers on their birthdays.

While celebrating his birthday, oneAnimal Crossing: New Horizons player (birthday is February 29, a leap year) unexpectedly found a unique conversation. AFanOfStickers posted a screenshot of the in-game birthday celebration on Reddit, and animals need to celebrate the player’s birthday early February 28, as the villager Butch isn’t a leap year in 2021. Said. 2020 was a leap year. Including February 29, this dialogue did not appear because we were able to celebrate the leap year player’s birthday on the right day. The next leap year is not until 2024, so players celebrating their leap year’s birthday will be able to see this dialog for the next few years.

This villager’s conversation is a seemingly small gesture that most players don’t see, but many fans commented in a comment that no one had a leap year birthday, and in-game. Animals don’t have leap year birthdays-it’s a kind inclusion of game designers and just one of the hundreds of small details known in Animal Crossing. Animal Crossing: Best New Horizons Celebrated When Making Players Feel Like Special, Deserving-Unless the island is full of rude villagers.

In a year when people couldn’t celebrate birthdays and holidays with friends and family, Animal Crossing: New Horizons was a fun pastime and a place to escape the constant flood of bad news. Even if everything looks terrible, giving a little thing like a leap year birthday conversation a smile and a short moment of happiness is enough to make the world look a little brighter. ForAnimal Crossing: New Horizonsplayers, this dialog proves that they are “not really alone”-they always have a group of happy little animals that support them.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons available on Nintendo Switch.

Source: AFanOfStickers / Reddit

