Prosser: iPhone 12MagSafe Battery Pack with Reverse Charging





Apple is working on a MagSafe-compatible battery pack compatible with the iPhone 12 model, and Leaker Jon Prosser said today in a Genius Bar podcast that one version of the battery pack has a “reverse charge” feature. ..

According to Prosser, Apple is working on two versions of the battery pack. One is the standard version and the other is the premium version with reverse charging. Prosser doesn’t elaborate on reverse charging, which probably means that the battery pack can charge the iPhone 12 while simultaneously charging the AirPods from the other side.

Prosser has a lot of experience in predicting Apple’s plans and is not always accurate, so the reliability of this information is unclear and should be skeptical until confirmed. .. Prosser claims that his sources “do not know” whether Apple will release both of these battery packs or just one. Later this week, Prosser will release a rendering of the battery pack based on information from his sources.

Apple’s commitment to the ‌iPhone12‌battery pack was revealed in mid-February after the release of the second iOS 14.5 beta. There was a mention of a mysterious “battery pack” discovered in the code by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser, and Bloomberg later confirmed that Apple was actually working on the “iPhone 12” MagSafe battery pack.

Gurman did not mention the possibility of reverse charging, but some of the prototypes were described as having a white rubber exterior. According to Garman, accessory development is hampered by software issues that Apple is working on fixing before releasing the accessory.

Bilateral wireless charging was rumored for the 2019 iPhone 11 model, but it wasn’t a feature Apple implemented because Apple couldn’t make it work. Two-way wireless charging allows your iPhone to charge another iPhone or a small accessory such as an AirPods.

