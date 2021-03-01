YouTube shorts are beginning to be available to U.S. users





YouTube Shorts is beginning to be exposed to US users through the Android YouTube app. This feature, which has been available to Indian users for several months, is comparable to the short video content on TikTok.

The video usually takes about 1 minute and provides a basic feature set similar to that provided by TikTok. Originally this feature was released for Indian users in mid-December last year. Due to its popularity, YouTube has expanded its shorts offering to more users in other regions. It starts in the United States.

Plans to launch features for US users in March were announced in mid-February. However, there was no date mentioned at that time.

U.S. users have access to beta YouTube shorts

Currently, the shorts feature is in beta in the US. Therefore, this is not a complete deployment and may mean that it is not accessible to everyone at this time.

When you launch the app, your shorts will appear in your feed, and when you start scrolling, they will appear just below your feed. They are listed in a carousel-style interface and can be swiped left or right to scroll. However, unlike standard video, it does not have the ability to autoplay content.

However, after clicking the shorts, there is interaction with them. It has the ability to leave comments, send likes and dislikes, and share content with people other than YouTube.

The recommendations seem to be based on what you have already watched

Not surprisingly, the shorts you see in your feed after launching the YouTube app seem to be based on the content you’re already consuming.

It’s not always exactly the same as the channel you’re watching the full video on. However, shorts that are similar in terms of topic. Like food and games. Some seem to be general recommendations that all users are getting.

If you don’t see Shorts in your feed yet, it may not have been pushed to your app yet. It’s unclear if Google originally intended to roll out this feature in early March. However, the vast majority of users should already be watching and playing with it.

