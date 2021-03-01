Zoom predicts that the boom will continue after the virus has subsided





The remote working boom is set to continue despite a global resumption, after Zoom predicts that revenue will increase by 42pc over the next year.

The video chat company, whose fortune has skyrocketed since the pandemic began, reported sales of $ 882 million (633 million) in the three months to January, surpassing Wall Street’s expectations.

In after-hours trading on Monday, stocks surged 10%, but 20% below their October 2020 peak when a new wave of coronavirus infection began to clash with Western European countries.

Zoom shares have fallen in recent months as promising news about vaccines has led to predictions that workers will return to the office. However, Zoom forecasts sales of $ 3.8 billion over the next 12 months, up from $ 2.7 billion last year.

The company also reported 1,644 large corporate customers who have spent more than $ 100,000 over the past year. This is an important barometer of long-term health for some investors, with a three-month profit of $ 261 million.

Zoom’s CEO Eric Yuan said the company was “in an advantageous position for strong growth” and predicted that some telecommuting would remain “new normal.”

Yuan said: We believe it will be better for the planet, productivity and employee well-being. “

He jokingly assured a conference call with investors that “I’m not a cat,” and told a Texas lawyer who became viral after struggling to switch off a filter that made him talk like a cat. I started by mentioning it.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos