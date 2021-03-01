Lazarbeam Fortnite skins: release date, first look, etc.





The next Fortnite Crew membership pack, released in March 2021, features the Llambro skin and its accompanying cosmetic set.

In 2021, Epic introduced the Fortnite Crew subscription. This monthly pack offers players exclusive cosmetic sets, 1,000 V-Bucks, and access to their current Battle Pass for $ 11.99.

Since then, four skin packs have appeared in the game, and a fifth is in progress. Epic has identified leaks indicating that Llambro Outfit, Up North Back Bling, Puffcorn Pick Pickaxe, and The Llegend Wrap will be in the game in March 2021.

Reactive Rap | Legend

When fired, this wrap quickly circulates in the color of the rainbow. It will also be animated when not fired, but will slow down the color cycle. pic.twitter.com/VBVVxDree6

— IFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 22, 2021

This pack will take place at the start of Fortnite Season 6, so players subscribing to the March crew subscription will also have access to the Battle Pass. Great if you need a skin and you don’t have enough V-back in your Battle Pass.

Subscribe now to also access the February skin pack with Vi. You can buy your subscription now, wait until the new season and cancel if you want to go on that route. Doing this will give you two skin sets, 1,000 V-Bucks, and your next Battle Pass for only $ 11.99.

Fortnite Season 5 has only a few weeks left. I’m looking forward to what the next season will bring. In the meantime, you can prepare by completing your Battle Pass with a weekly challenge and getting your next Fortnite Crew subscription.

We’ll talk about the new Fortnite season as soon as the news arrives. Follow us on Twitter @ Fortnite INTEL to make sure you don’t miss the latest Fortnite updates.

Image Credit: Epic Games







