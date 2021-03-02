Former Google CEO: China is winning AI races, US has to do more





The Artificial Intelligence Commission, led by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, is calling on the United States to strengthen its AI skills to compete with China, including pursuing “AI-enabled” weapons. This is something Google itself has avoided for ethical reasons.

The current executives of Schmidt and Google, Microsoft, Oracle, and Amazon are one of 15 members of the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence, which released its final report to Congress on Monday.

“Winning with AI requires more money, more talent, and stronger leadership,” Schmidt said on Monday.

Machines that are “faster to recognize, make decisions, and act” and more accurate than humans will be deployed for military purposes, with or without the involvement of the United States and other democracies, according to the report. It warns against the unchecked use of autonomous weapons, but opposes the global ban.

There are also “wise restrictions” on the use of AI tools such as facial recognition that can be used for mass surveillance.

“We need to develop technology that sustains Western values, but we need to prepare for a world where not everyone does,” said Andrew Moore, Commissioner and Head of Google Cloud AI. Says.

The group has the ears of top lawmakers on both parties, but includes many members who are at great risk to federal regulations on emerging technologies because they work for high-tech companies with big government contracts. Is gathering criticism.

The report sets the standard for how to defend against AI-related threats and use intelligent machines responsibly, and “White” to boost US R & D and maintain the country’s technological advantage over China. We are looking for a “house-led strategy.”

We believe that we are one or two years ahead of China, not five or ten years.

— Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt

Schmidt told the Senate Military Committee last week. He revealed on Monday that he had expressed his personal opinion, not necessarily the Commission’s.

It is not yet clear whether President Joe Biden’s administration is participating in the Commission’s approach. Biden is still waiting for confirmation of the new director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, which has been promoted to cabinet level.

“AI policies tend to be very bipartisan,” said US Chief Technology Officer under President Donald Trump, pushing for more resources to devote more resources to AI development across federal agencies. Michael Clazios, who led the power, said. According to him, the most important requirement is that “the next great AI technology is being developed in the West.”

One of the major differences between the two administrations could be an approach to building AI talent. The Commission recommends more open immigration policies than those endorsed by Trump.

Parliament formed the AI ​​Panel in 2018, appointing 12 of the 15 members, the rest elected by Trump’s Defense and Commerce Secretary. The judge later forced the Commission to make meetings and records more accessible to the general public after the Electronic Privacy Information Center, a free group of citizens, challenged the secret.

It is led by Schmidt, Google’s CEO and later chairman of parent company Alphabet. He previously helped lead the Defense Innovation Commission, which advises the Pentagon on new technologies.

This caused a dispute when Google withdrew from Project Maven in 2018. This is a US military initiative to analyze drone footage in conflict zones using AI-based computer vision technology. The company also promised not to use AI in weapons-related applications in response to internal activities from employees.

“I didn’t agree with Google’s decision on Maven,” Schmidt told Senator last week that there are many companies that want to work with the military, calling it “abnormal” compared to the tech industry as a whole. He said AI and machine vision systems are particularly good at “monitoring things” where the military spends a lot of time.

The committee also includes executives such as Safra Catz, CEO of software giant Oracle, Andy Jassy, ​​the next CEO of Amazon, which currently runs the cloud computing division, and top AI experts from Microsoft and Google. I will. All four companies are competing with each other for federal cloud computing contracts. Microsoft and Google representatives joined other members to approve Monday’s final report, but abstained from the section related to the government partnership with the private sector.

By excluding human rights groups and rank-and-file technology experts from the committee, the group can more easily assemble this policy issue as a “democracy vs. authoritarian” competition against China, such as the use of AI technology. I was able to avoid more difficult topics. The US-Mexico border is said by Jack Poulson, a former Google researcher who is currently leading the industry watchdog Tech Inquiry.

“The nominal reason for assigning these technology CEOs to these committees is that they are technical experts, but they are also at the request of shareholders and for the benefit of their company. “I’m acting on,” Paulson said. “They don’t want to enforce significant regulations or antitrust laws.”

Megan Lamberth, a researcher at the Center for a New American Security, said government-industry partnerships could be important to help the United States and its allies set standards for the responsible use of AI. I am.

“AI has the potential to really change not only how the military fights war, but also how the economy works and how society and people interact with each other,” Lambert said. I will. “If there is a leadership gap, another country will fill that gap.”

The American Civil Liberties Union made useful recommendations in a statement on Monday, but it should have gone further by establishing civil rights protection now before the AI ​​system was widely deployed by intelligence agencies and the military. Said that.

The Commission called on Congress to create a new law requiring federal agencies to carry out human rights assessments of new AI systems used by Americans. However, it did not recommend the binding surveillance restrictions required by activists.

