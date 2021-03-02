Siesta Key Beach is listed as “temporarily closed” on Google, and county officials are working to find out why.





Sarasota County (WFLA) – This weekend there was a turmoil surrounding one of the top beaches in the Tampa Bay area. Until around 12:30 pm on Monday, Siesta Key Beach was described by Google as “temporarily closed.”

County officials say the beach wasn’t closed at any time this weekend. The commissioner said county staff are working with Visit Sarasota County and Google to keep track of how online time has changed.

Visit Sarasota County president of Virginia Hayley told 8 On Your Side that he had been notified of the online closure early on Sunday. She says it was a team effort to fix it.

“Early Sunday morning, both Siesta visitors and small businesses contacted us when they“ googled ”Siesta Beach and it was temporarily closed in large red letters,” says Haley. “So we immediately visited Sarasota and called the Sarasota County Government’s Google team. On Sunday morning, Sarasota County Government staff immediately joined and everyone started working together to fix the problem. “

The question here is why the closure occurred in the first place. 8 On Your Side contacted Google to get an answer, but didn’t receive an answer as of 6 pm on Monday.

The search engine support page shows that visitors can suggest edits during business hours.

“I don’t know why it popped up. That’s what we’re still trying to determine. We need a little more research to figure out why,” Haley said. “The good part was to see how Sarasota County jumped in quickly and the fact that it was fixed 24 hours later.”

Inaccurate online public beach closures occur when resort and condo associations mark their property without signs of trespassing. Over the last few weeks, more and more people have emerged along the popular beaches.

Some long-time visitors do not like the reduction of space available for relaxing with beach chairs.

“I’m a little disappointed with that. I’ve been in Sarasota for over 40 years and haven’t seen these boundaries,” says Susanne Wright.

Fran Hirinsky, who is visiting from Delaware, said, “I think we may not come back next year, so if we are influencing us in this way, we are also influencing other people. There may be. ”

When visiting Sarasota County officials, it is likely that it will take some time to figure out exactly why the beach is stated to be temporarily closed.

“At this point, there is no indication that there is a connection between the private and public parts of the beach,” Haley said.

