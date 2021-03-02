LazarBeam Fortnite skin revealed, released March 4th





Update: LazarBeam Fortnite Skin Rebir debut. You can see the photo of the skin below or watch the public video yourself. According to an announcement and official press release from Epic Games, the set will be available on March 4th at 4pm EST (Eastern Standard Time) / 7pm EST. Includes LazarBeam outfit, lunch break emotes, Ol’Mate Sledgy Pickaxe, and Baby Gingy Back Bling.

LazarBeam Fortnite skin.

The tournament is set to take place on March 3rd, the day before the skin is released. This tournament allows players to compete in Duos and unlock the bundle before it becomes available in the Item Shop. Find out more about Epic Games.

The original story continues …

Epic Games is announcing the following products in Fortnite Skin’s “Icon Series”, which honors popular content creators by modeling popular content creators in the cartoon Fortnite style. This time it’s Lazar Beam’s turn, and Streamer is advertising today March 1st at 2:00 pm (PT) / 5:00 pm (ET).

Once published, you can see the following rebirths. As always, cosmetics are expected to contain gear such as skins, emotes, custom back bling and pickaxes.

The Icon series began with the popular Streamer Ninja, modeled by blending the elements of a real streamer, Richard Brevins, with a real ninja. Other popular streamers introduced as icons include Loserfruit and Lachlan.

Meanwhile, Fortnite has recently added Ripley and Xenomorph to continue to embrace brands from the entire otaku spectrum. The game is also getting a crossover with Batman comics. This time, the comic itself contains the Fortnite code, which unlocks the special armored Batman skin.

