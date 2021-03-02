Three Local Founders Selected as Second Cohort of Google for Startups Founders Academy »Dallas Innovates





Roberto Inetti, Fred Barnes, Kedreon Cole.

Three North Texas entrepreneurs, Roberto Inetti, Fred Burns, and Kedreon Cole, have been selected to attend the carefully selected Google for Startups Founders Academy. This is a 6-month program aimed at helping up-and-coming startups increase their bottom line and access their capital.

Founders today in a joint statement to Dallas Innovates, three of the 50 people selected for an equity-free program consisting of “potential startups from undervalued entrepreneurs” based in the United States. He said there was. Inetti, Burns, and Cole will be part of the second cohort.

“Google is a great company that has pushed the web forward since its inception,” Inetti said in a statement. “ROBOAMP promises to make the web better, and Google’s support takes us to the next level. We’re excited about this unique opportunity.”

Beginning March 3, the Founders Academy will consist of hands-on workshops on topics such as customer acquisition, recruitment and financing. This is the second representation of the program. The model was piloted last year in Atlanta with 45 local businesses.

Eighty-five percent of Georgia’s Google for Startups Founders Academy attendees helped their startups grow with job creation, new paths to capital, new strategic partnerships, and increased brand and marketing exposure. I am reporting that. JewelBurksSolomon, head of Google for Startups US, said in a statement. We hope that by expanding the program nationwide, we can continue to level the competition by connecting underrated founders and their startups to the best Google offers. I did.

According to the founders, it has come at an important time in the history of them and the country. They plan to use the program to learn more about customer discovery and market development strategies as they work to expand their technology footprint by 2022.

Inetti is the founder of ROBOAMP, a web optimization company that billions of people want to change the way they use the mobile web. Rockwall-based ROBOAMP uses the solution in a single line of code to load a website on mobile in less than a second.

Last year, Inetti and his team said they had exploded growth, leading to partnerships with Accenture and other projects with the Radisson Hotel Group, Vodafone, BBVA Bank and others.

Burns is behind Safer Management, a machine learning attendance and time tracking platform. This technology targets the education system and its new safety measures.

The purpose is to make children feel comfortable about returning to school while providing a positive and ready way for parents. The platform dashboard features features such as check-in screens, attendance and temperature tracking, custom safety protocols, and injury and illness incident reports.

And Cole is the brain behind the e-sports technology platform XR Sports Group, a B2B media platform consisting of a decentralized network of digital communities.

The goal of XR Sports is to enable influential entertainment properties, professional sports teams, college conferences and celebrity influential people to create long-term value from fan involvement. With game-inspired experiences and digital commerce solutions (such as irreplaceable tokens), startups facilitate meaningful digital crossing between influencers, Gen Z, and brands.

“The Founders Academy provides best practices from the Google team to help prepare investors,” Cole said. “This support from Google for Startups has come at a critical time and will be used to leverage Google’s machine learning and gaming technology to automate workflows across the XR Sports platform.”

