You can now jailbreak the latest iPhones running iOS 14.3 and below – BGR





The latest iPhone jailbreak was released on Saturday, February 27th. According to the hacking team behind the jailbreak, unc0ver 6.0.0 is compatible with all iPhones running iOS 11 up to iOS 14.3, which was just released in December. If your phone is already updated beyond iOS 14.3, you will not be able to jailbreak.

A few years ago, jailbreaks were all the rage in the iOS community. The Walled Garden approach to Apple’s mobile operating system prevented iPhone and iPad owners from enjoying the same freedom and customization as Android users, and jailbreak was the only real option. Eventually, Apple started catching up with Android, opening up the platform and adding features that iOS previously lacked, such as widgets and dark mode.

As a result, the excitement surrounding the jailbreak gradually diminished, and for quite some time the scene appeared to be on the verge of complete extinction. Of course, nothing really dies on the Internet. Over the weekend, an iPhone hacking team called themselves unc0ver released the latest version of iOS Jailbreak. According to the unc0ver team, unc0ver v6.0.0 works on iPhones running iOS 11 through iOS 14.3.

Today’s Top Deal Amazon shoppers are crazy about these black AccuMed face masks-at the cheapest price ever!List Price: $ 26.25 Price: $ 19.99 Discount: $ 6.26 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR May Receive Fees Buy Now BGR May Receive Fees

The latest Jailbreak was developed using an exploit based on the team’s own CVE-2021-1782. TechCrunch states that this is a vulnerability that Apple addressed in iOS 14.4. Therefore, the iPhone must be iOS 14.3 or lower to jailbreak. Here’s Apple’s description of this exploit:

Available: iPhone 6s or later, iPad Air 2 or later, iPad mini 4 or later, iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: A malicious application can elevate privileges. Apple is aware of reports that this issue may have been actively abused.

Description: The race condition has been addressed with an improved lock.

You may remember that when Apple revealed last month that it discovered a vulnerability that was being actively exploited by hackers, it advised iPhone owners to update to iOS 14.4 as soon as possible. not. Jailbreak and Apple’s reports seem to be related, but Apple never confirms this.

TechCrunch also points out that Apple killed unc0ver5.0.0 shortly after it was released last May for an iPhone running a version between iOS 11 and iOS 13.5, so jailbreak the iPhone. If you decide on, we recommend that you do so before Apple collapses this release as well. That said, jailbreaks come with risks, and if you update after iOS 14.3, which was released in December, you don’t have to worry about jailbreaks either way.

If Jailbreak is too dangerous for your blood, you can always sign up for the Apple Beta Software Program to get a beta release of a software update before publishing it. It’s not that exciting, but it’s fun to tinker with the new features that Apple announces every few weeks.

Today’s Top Deal These sleek black KN95 masks are back in stock at Amazon after being sold out twice!List Price: $ 16.99 Price: $ 14.99 Discount: $ 2.00 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR May Receive Fees Buy Now BGR Available from Amazon BGR May Receive Fees

Jacob began taking video games and technology as a hobby in college, but it soon became clear that this was what he wanted to do to make a living. He currently lives in New York and is writing for BGR. His previously published works can be found on TechHive, VentureBeat and GameRant.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos