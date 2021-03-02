Google will resume updating some iOS apps after a long pause caused by a lack of privacy labels – TechCrunch





Over the weekend, Google began updating many of its flagship iOS apps after a long delay due to the inability to add Apple’s new required privacy labels in a timely manner. Earlier this year, Google announced that it would start adding labels “soon” when the app was updated, but still added many major properties such as search, photos, assistants, maps, paid, and Chrome. not. Other.

According to Apple’s policy, developers cannot issue further updates until the privacy label has been applied. As a result, Google has been unable to update many of the top apps for much longer than usual. This is especially true for companies of a size that regularly publish minor updates, including bug fixes and performance improvements.

For example, Gmail hasn’t been updated for three months before it was released this weekend.

According to the list on the iOS App Store, slides, documents, spreadsheets and calendars all received updates this weekend. We’ve also resumed updates to other newly labeled Google apps in the last two weeks, including YouTube, YouTube TV, YouTube Music, Google Tasks, and Google Podcasts.

I’m tracking Google app updates here in Google Sheets. (Appfigures verified the accuracy of the spreadsheet by running it against its own data.)

The new set of apps this weekend isn’t just the apps from Google that received the privacy label in 2021. Labels can be applied without issuing app updates, which can be difficult to find.

Throughout Google’s complete suite of iOS apps, labeled apps now include:

Google One, Google Podcasts, Google Stadia, Google Fit, Google Fi, Google Tasks, Google Chat, Onduo, Project Baseline, YouTube, YouTube TV, YouTube Music, YouTube Kids, YouTube Studio, Google Meet, Google Smart Lock, Motion Stills, Google Fiber, Google Ads, Wear OS, Google Calendar, Google Classroom, Google Slides, Google Sheets, Google Docs, Google Drive, Google Play Movies, Google Home, Fiber TV, Google Translate, Google Authenticator.

Google doesn’t say why it takes so long to label. Initially, I thought it was late to add the privacy label to the New Year’s code freeze. This is the time when the company suspends app updates while many are on vacation.

But over the weeks and months, it was clear that Google was applying the label with a much more cautious and systematic approach than other large tech companies. As a result, there is increasing attention and scrutiny of app updates.

In fact, it became a hot topic every time a new Google app was updated with a label.

Engadget today reported that Gmail and other apps will be updated over the weekend.

In mid-January, Google officially responded to curiosity about delays in a blog post explaining that iOS apps will receive a privacy label when they receive the next update. However, the two are not necessarily closely related. Gmail reportedly received a privacy label on February 22nd, but it hasn’t been updated until now.

Also, the list of labeled apps is much longer than the list of updated apps.

At this time, Google is not responding to comment requests.

