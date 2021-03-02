Europe needs to learn from Asia to keep up with technology





Europe and the United States are looking at each other primarily for innovation and progress. Europe’s technology ecosystem lags far behind the United States and China. Europe needs to start learning from Asia. In Asia, one of the key lessons is how to adapt and innovate quickly.

When I started a technology company in China seven years ago, everyone in the West thought that China was just imitating European and American technology, and no real innovation was happening.

The most important theme I talked about in the media and conferences about the everyday reality of working in the Chinese startup world was always downplaying Chinese innovation, but not Southeast Asia. However, day-to-day experience seven years ago shows that China was already highly innovative in many areas, from e-commerce to social media, and was building its own ecosystem.

The world was surprised when it was suddenly recognized that China was innovative and leading in the areas of AI, IoT and electric vehicles that the West believed to be ahead. The problem was that Western observers could not understand or acknowledge the tremendous development that was taking place, and they refused to acknowledge it.

The West is frankly unfamiliar with learning from others. Europe and the United States see mostly each other, or worse, internally, for innovation and progress. On the other hand, many Asian countries are accustomed to observing very carefully what is happening in Europe and the United States in terms of innovation and progress.

Western judgments in other parts of the world are increasingly clouded by judgments based solely on differences in values. If Europe wants to continue to progress like it did in the last 50 years, it must finally start learning from Asia, just as Asia has come from Europe for decades. Our future depends on solving the world’s largest problems such as cooperation and mutual learning, conflict avoidance and climate change.

1) Europe needs to learn how to quickly build a startup ecosystem

Europe’s technology ecosystem lags far behind Southeast Asia in the United States, China, and in some regions. Over the last five years, Europe has invested less than $ 100 billion in venture capital. This is the same amount that the United States and China have invested each year in the last two years.

Europe is also far behind the United States and China in terms of innovation and Big Tech exits. In 2020, five of the top 10 Tech IPOs came from China (the top three are all Chinese). The rest was from America. China is many years ahead in areas such as fintech, e-commerce and social media. Equivalent to or leading the adoption of AI, e-mobility, and Internet of Things technologies.

To continue to be a strong global player in the world and promote its value, Europe will invest the same amount in the startup ecosystem, and China, Singapore, South Korea and other countries will develop the startup ecosystem in such a short period of time. You need to learn how you were able to build it. time. The lessons that everyone can understand are clear: huge investments, developed independent capital markets, and clear protection and direction from the government towards the creation of European start-ups.

2) Europe needs to learn how governments can accelerate the startup ecosystem

Both the United States and China have used clear, long-term strategies and government involvement to attract the best technicians, raise the most capital, and protect their startup ecosystems and businesses. Europe, on the other hand, has left the market completely open and vulnerable in this important area. As a result, Europe is now dominated by US players, and in the future more and more Chinese players will enter and do the same (eg TikTok, Nio).

In addition, Europe over-regulates its own startup ecosystem, with laws ranging from imposing high taxes on startup investments to making it difficult for employees to own shares. China has left a lot of legal room for startups, actively supported them from within the government, and built a startup ecosystem comparable to the United States in less than half the time. To catch up, Europe needs to learn from China, Indonesia, and other Southeast Asian countries that have succeeded in creating ecosystems very quickly. Europe also needs to reassess the role that governments and legal systems play in managing innovation and progress.

3) Europe needs to adopt failure early and change fast thinking from Asia

Since World War II, Europe has been an open society learned from neighboring countries and the United States. But in the last decade, many parts of China and Asia, whether managing coronavirus pandemics or building a strong and independent financial sector and startup ecosystem, are better in less time than Europe. I’m working.

Image: Visual Capitalist

The idea I have witnessed over the years in China and many Asian countries was to have a bold vision as well as to learn and adapt quickly. To date, Europe has benefited greatly from its diverse and multicultural history, facilitating learning and close interaction with different countries inside and outside Europe. It is important for Europe to start learning from Asia in the next decade. Much of the world’s progress is happening in Asia, and one of the key lessons is how to quickly adapt and innovate.

Europe already has world-class scientific infrastructure, major social policies, and one of the largest and most developed markets in the world. If you want to continue to provide the protection and prosperity you currently enjoy to your citizens, then Asia (where about 60% of the world’s population lives) is doing more than Europe in many different areas. Must be finally acknowledged.

The World Economic Forum was the first forum to draw the world’s attention to the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the current period of unprecedented change driven by rapid technological progress. Policies, norms and regulations cannot keep up with the pace of innovation, and the need to close this gap is increasing.

The Forum established the Fourth Industrial Revolution Network Center in 2017 to prevent new technologies from harming humanity in the future. Headquartered in San Francisco, the network opened centers in China, India and Japan in 2018 and is rapidly establishing affiliate centers that operate locally in many countries around the world.

The global network works closely with government, corporate, academia, and civil society partners to manage new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), self-driving cars, blockchain, data policies, and digital trading. We are co-designing and piloting the framework. Drones, Internet of Things (IoT), precision medicine, environmental innovation.

Europe should not fall into the same trap as China in the 19th century. In the 19th century, the inward-looking political system eventually led to the decline of the Chinese economy. The rise of Asia provides a unique opportunity for Europe to improve itself and create a mutually beneficial situation for the world.

So instead of falling into black-and-white thinking, rejecting opportunities for mutual learning based on ideology, and trying to reinvent the wheel where others have done well, Europe enables the world. We should strive to improve our own government, technological ecosystem, and spiritual system to tackle future challenges that require unprecedented scale of innovation and global cooperation in human history, such as climate change.

