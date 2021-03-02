Twitter tests Clubhouse-like spaces on Android, Telecom News, and ET Telecom





New Delhi: Warning of the growing popularity of the invitation-only audio chat app Clubhouse, several major tech companies have begun developing rivals, and Twitter has finally begun testing Spaces on Android.

The Twitter Spaces tool is currently available in iOS beta and has many iOS-specific features such as voice tweets, but it’s not yet available on Android devices.

According to a report from XDA Developers, some Android users are beginning to reveal that the space feature is working after installing certain beta versions of the Twitter app.

This feature is “quite rough” at this point, as the Android rollout hasn’t been announced yet.

This feature is currently available as an early preview for some Android users participating in the app’s beta program.

This feature allows users to create “spaces” that followers can join to join a conversation.

Everyone on Twitter can hear the conversation, but only the host can control who speaks.

“Human voice can provide a layer of connectivity to Twitter through emotions, nuances, and empathy that are often lost in text,” the official Twitter Spaces account recently said.

“This is seen in voice tweets and voice DMs. 280 characters may not be enough, and voice provides people with another way to participate in conversations.”

In addition to launching Spaces, Twitter said it is developing other testing features such as hand gestures, live transcription, reports and blocks, and the ability to share tweets with Spaces.

Twitter plans to add automatic captions to audio and video on the platform this year. This is a feature that helps people with disabilities access services in a very meaningful way. However, it is unknown when transcription is available for voice tweets.

Clubhouse, on the other hand, is currently available on the Apple App Store and has been downloaded over 8 million times. The company is working on an Android version.

Facebook is also working on building its own social audio app like Clubhouse.

According to a report from The New York Times, social networks have asked employees to create similar products like Clubhouse. The product is in the “early stage of development” and “the codename of the project is subject to change”.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos