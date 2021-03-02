More parks, houses?Google announces agreement San Jose





Instead of building an Amega campus in downtown San Jose, Google has promised to support the community. On March 8, the city will reveal exactly what it means when the agreement month under development is announced.

But does this agreement serve its defined purpose of protecting residents, businesses, and open spaces from the impact of 20,000 new Google employees working in the city?

“We want to make sure that the whole region is great,” said Shiloh Ballard, Executive Director of the Silicon Valley Bicycle Union. The organization advocates construction and street refurbishment to make it easier for pedestrians and cyclists to share roads with cars and trucks.

Ballard said all other factors need to bring together affordable homes, very affordable homes, jobs, public spaces, etc. for the community to thrive from the project. “

The development agreement, which will be discussed at the next Diridon Station Area Advisory Group meeting on March 15, includes plans for parks, utilities, and transportation infrastructure that are partially or wholly funded by the tech giant. I will. The agreement also includes the amount of affordable housing that Google plans to build on the land, and how to address transportation and parking concerns that cities and Google are building.

San Jose Sharks is currently in talks with the city and Google to decide whether the team will continue to host the game at the SAP Center. The team, who declined to comment on this article, expressed concern about how construction would affect the parking capacity of fans in the game.

A top priority for local activists is to establish a community interest fund that can support SMEs and homeless prevention efforts. Mariano El Fernandez, campaign director for Silicon Valley Rising, said she was unaware of the size and composition of the fund.

But she said that when the city establishes a fund, it is just as important to form a governing body that represents vulnerable groups, including blacks, browns, indigenous peoples, Asians, and homeless residents. ..

It’s great that Google has invested millions of dollars in (probably) San Jose’s community fund, Fernandez said. But for it to be realistic and meaningful, our community needs to have power over where this money goes.

Fernandez said individuals governing the fund should have experienced evacuation and racial injustice trials. She said people working in organizations that receive funds should also be excluded to prevent conflicts of interest.

Jason Sue, Executive Director of Guadalu Perivar Park Conservancy, said the agreement would keep the city’s open space as close as possible, especially with 20,000 new jobs and rising demand from thousands of new homes. And said he wanted to add it.

We hope that some of that benefit in the development agreement will help us manage that demand, Sue said. Even if you want to take a break from work or leave home for a nice day, you still need the opportunity to be in nature.

According to Sue, Google is proposing to build part of the city’s river trails and fund a small park, but Arena Green Park, just east of the SAP Center, is the largest in the region. Will continue to be a green space.

You really can’t kick the ball in the square, Sue said. They are right next to many buildings, especially in the squares they planned.

A public meeting will be held on Saturday, March 20th to gather feedback on the agreement. After this meeting, city officials will amend the agreement before it is presented for voting by the San Jose City Council, according to Nancy Klein, director of economic development.

Contact Sonya Herrera

