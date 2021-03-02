FUJIFILM Expands Legacy in India’s Imaging Solutions with High-Tech Innovation





FUJIFILM uses cutting-edge innovative technology to create global products and services that meet the imaging requirements of companies and individuals while actively contributing to the environment and ecosystem.

FUJIFILM has revolutionized important aspects of everyday life as a brand known as a pioneer that captures the most beautiful moments of life and creates memories by engraving them in memory. Preserving experience and human emotions, the company has always worked with a single focus on Neverstop in an effort to get the most out of modern technology.

We are constantly working on advances in imaging technology with the aim of bringing richness and color to our daily lives. FUJIFILM’s legacy and imaging solution innovation aims to provide consumers and communities with technologically advanced products to meet their needs and lifestyles, while building a sustainable society. It helps to realize the value from.

In 2018, we launched the “Neverstop” global branding campaign to promote the diversification of Fujifilm’s business portfolio and our determination not to stop taking on the challenge of contributing to society. With the current Avatar, Fujifilm will actively work in a wide range of medical business fields in addition to the existing photography business to create new value.

The tagline of the campaign also conveys to audiences around the world our determination that Fujifilm will never quit its job until all issues have been eradicated, says Haruto Iwata, managing director of Fujifilm India. I will.

FUJIFILM India Managing Director Haruto Iwata

Medical Imaging Transformation The aspect of medical imaging in the technology-driven healthcare industry is expanding rapidly. From early detection to the implementation of targeted and advanced treatments, the use of diagnostic imaging is exploding and is effectively contributing to prevention and treatment beyond the realm of diagnosis. Innovations related to technology are also helping to reduce healthcare costs.

FUJIFILM has a legacy of innovation in the healthcare sector and continues to invest in preventive healthcare technology through its diverse products and solutions. Leveraging the latest advances driven by AI and IoT, the company is at the heart of creating an ecosystem that drives accurate, intelligent and accessible solutions for better results. With cutting-edge innovations in products such as digital radiography, endoscopy, ultrasound and healthcare IT, the company has focused on revolutionizing the medical imaging ecosystem.

Koji Wada, Director of FUJIFILM India Medical Department

FUJIFILM continues to innovate by responding to the trust of demanding medical and imaging specialists and constantly striving to maintain the highest standards of quality. Regarding this campaign, Koji Wada, general manager of the medical division of FUJIFILM India, states that FUJIFILM India has always been at the forefront of healthcare innovation. For us, it was to celebrate people’s never-stop spirit and inspire them to learn the potential of good care. We aim to shape the future of healthcare in India with cutting-edge technologies, equipment and solutions. This year, we’ll show you how to get in touch with people’s lives and lead a healthier life through these technologies.

The joy of making memories The new movie, titled “Don’t Stop Making Memories,” emphasizes the joy of making memories in the hustle and bustle of everyday life. FUJIFILM aims to delve into the eternal motif of photography washing away everyday dust. In today’s ever-changing world, people tend to ignore beauty in their daily lives, which quickly goes by. Through its fascinating emotions, the campaign seeks to spread the message of being and capturing the moment and creating a shared experience of culture, tribe and attribution.

FUJIFILM India, Chief of Instant Camera / Cheki Division, Senior Manager of Photo Imaging Division, Yoshimitsu Masaki

The Never Stop brand series, innovation and creativity have always been part of Fujifilm’s thinking process, which is reflected in its campaign. As a brand, we are deeply in tune with the Neverstop motto. Because we have always shown our commitment to bring innovative products and services to the Indian market across sectors. The idea behind this initiative is to break the usual clutter of everyday life and cherish the moments in between. Through this campaign, we would like to pick up Fujifilm cameras and inspire people not only to express themselves but also to leave memories that will last forever.

Brand Promise: Innovation India has emerged as a major market for Fujifilm to deliver tremendous growth. The idea behind Never Stop focuses on Fujifilm’s legacy and expertise in the global imaging industry and emphasizes its constant efforts to base innovation on industry and national growth and commitment. did.

agency

The campaign aims to build consumer resonance and connectivity, demonstrating the brand’s commitment to introduce innovative products and services and its belief in innovation. The core of Fujifilm’s functions is to create a dynamic and comfortable working environment so that everyone can maximize their abilities. And, like all successful organizations, human wealth forms the basis of Neverstop Vision.

