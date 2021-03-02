Charge attack, swimming, diving animation





Key point “Genshin Impact” will soon release Houtao Besides Houtao, another long-awaited character is Rosalia She will arrive at “Genshin Impact” in Update 1.4

Chinese game studio miHoYo has previously confirmed that Hu Tao will participate in the “Genshin Impact”. Interestingly, credible industry insiders recently leaked an animation of another long-awaited character, Rosalia.

A short video showing Rosalia’s assault, swimming, and diving animations was leaked online by Twitter user Dimbreath (via AltChar), citing industry insider Lumie_lumie as the source. Based on the leaked footage, Rosalia’s assault attack appears to be similar to the attacks of other female pole weapon users. Rosalia also seemed to start her normal attack combo fast, making her an interesting character worthy of pulling.

Other “Genshin Impact” fans have noticed that the video shows not only Rosalia’s attack animation, but also an army of abyss mage who appears to have a wand of Homa. Nothing else was published, but it was enough to please the fans. Rosalia is one of the most anticipated 4-star characters.

Rosalia, seen by Japanese voice actors, publishes a tweet about Genshin Impact Photo: @ Genshin_7 / Genshin Impact JP Official Twitter Account

She first appeared during the Dragon Spine event after Albedo was released in Update 1.2. She is a member of the Favorite Church in Mondostadt. The Cryo Character Elemental Burst is called the Last Ride and has two parts. It allows her to slash nearby enemies before defeating them with an ice lance that handles huge cryodamage.

Meanwhile, her elemental skill, called Ravaging Confession, allows her to surface behind the target’s enemies and use polearms to cut them while causing cryodamage. Her passive talents include night walks, extracted confessions, and Shadow Samaritans. As for her constellation, HoneyHunterWorld reveals that it includes holy revelations, unpromised lands, sacraments of penance, amazing shame, extreme features, and divine retaliation.

Game studio miHoYo has yet to reveal any information about Rosalia or whether she really is coming to “Genshin Impact.” However, some industry insiders believe she is the only new 4-star character that may be introduced in Update 1.4. As for her appearance, Rosalia wears a nun habit that fits perfectly with her body. Hu Tao will soon appear in “Genshin Impact”. If the rumors are correct, Rosalia will also arrive after the Venti Banner in the next update.

