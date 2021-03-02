Google Stadia: Best and Worst Stadia Pro





Google has always been a pioneer in creative development, and here are some examples of what users can do with Net Hubs and Chromebooks. Similarly, they entered the game market with the launch of the game streaming platform Google Stadia, which was released as an alternative to console games. Google has entered the gaming scene with many Google Doodle games, but with the release of Stadia, it has a solid presence in the field.

There have been many theories about the success or failure of Google Stadia, but the platform is one of them, and it’s not as if it’s competing to enhance the game and explore streaming games. The introduction of Stadia Pro, Google Stadia’s subscription-based package, raises a lot of confusion and doubts about the features offered and how good it is compared to existing streaming gaming services such as Steam and PlayStation Now. I am. And Nvidia GeForce Now. In that regard, anyone planning to subscribe to Stadia Pro should be aware of the best and worst packages the package offers.

10 Best: Favorable discounts

With the launch of Stadia Pro, players enrolled in the package need to know that they will need to purchase each game they want to play. However, most of these games are silver-backed by the fact that they often have favorable discounts that are often better than the limited discounts that players may find in Stadia’s standard or free packages.

These discounted deals continue to rotate once a month, and some sales can offer 50-70% off retail prices. The discounts offered by Stadia Pro aren’t as good as the discounts offered on the PlayStation Store and Steam, but they’re still pleasing to users planning to opt for this alternative to console games.

9 Worst: Latency issues

A concern for users planning to purchase Stadia Pro is that Stadia is connected via Wi-Fi to thousands instead of calculating user input just 5 meters away from the PC tower or console. It should be the fact that it is calculated on a server that is miles away. Fi connection. The official recommendation from Google is to use an internet connection with a minimum speed of 10Mbps to enjoy seamless games.

This may not be a problem for most European players, but the North American players that make up Google’s domestic market face problems because there are still many places with no fiber connections or weak internet. I will. Google has promised to neutralize the delay issue by using a technique called negative latency to reduce it to a degree that is smaller than the existing latency that exists between the Bluetooth controller and the game console. Latency is a major issue with Stadia Pro.

8 Best: The game you purchased is yours

Prior to the launch of Stadia Pro, there were rumors that games purchased on the platform were not owned by the player, but only the player’s right to play the game. However, this doesn’t seem to be the case, as all games purchased once will continue to be owned by the player, regardless of whether or not they unsubscribe from the Pro package.

If you unsubscribe from the Pro package, users will no longer have access to free monthly games, but the games they have already purchased will remain. In addition, Google is making great efforts to ensure that most of the games available on the platform remain on the platform. Therefore, it is unlikely that these games will leave the platform.

7 Worst: It’s not Netflix in the game

At the time of the first announcement of Google Stadia, many critics called it Netflix for the game. But that’s not really true. Stadia Pro provides users with access to an extensive game library, but each game must be purchased individually to play.

Unlike Netflix, where users pay a fixed monthly fee and have access to all available content, Stadia Pro requires you to purchase each game you want to play. However, there are many free games available each month. More details are given in the next entry.

6 Best: Wide array of free games

One of the biggest benefits of having a Stadia Pro subscription is your monthly access to free games. These games usually change every month, but players have the opportunity to explore underrated and lesser-known games that they weren’t thinking of playing or buying in other ways. You can get it.

As of March 2021, Stadia Pro is offering players fun free games such as PixelJunk Raiders, Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle, Reigns and AVICCI Invector.

5 Worst: Unsubscribing will prevent you from accessing free games

As you would expect from a streaming service that uses premium and standard content, unsubscribing from a premium package will result in loss of premium functionality. Stadia Pro is no exception. Not to mention Google’s wise business tactics, you should also be aware that unsubscribing from the Pro package will remove free games from your user library.

However, if the user re-registers with Stadia Pro, all of these existing games will be playable again. This only applies to free games, as all purchased games will continue to be available to players. Anyway, the need to continue using the Stadia Pro package to enjoy the premium features of Google Stadia may seem unattractive to certain players.

4 Best: 4K / HDR video resolution and 5.1 surround sound

Stadia Pro is a very important and important area for enthusiastic players and differs from Stadia’s standard package. In the standard version, the player can stream the game at 1080p resolution and 60 fps, but the Stadia Pro experience is much better.

With Chromecast Ultra on a compatible TV or compatible PC, Stadia Pro allows players to stream games in 4K and HDR resolutions. This is definitely what gamers want for the latest visually appealing games like Cyberpunk 2077. In addition, the Stadia Pro subscription also supports 5.1. Surround sound allows players to enjoy a fun and immersive gaming experience.

3 Worst: Online community or lack thereof

Despite being Google’s hype product, Stadia Pros’ player base and online community are very small, which turns out to be a nuisance factor for multiplayer game enthusiasts.

Due to the immense popularity of battle royale games such as PUBG, or multiplayer games such as Pac-Man Mega Turtle Battle and Super Bomberman R Online, there are few or no players to play against, or empty slots need to compete with packed bots. Can be a disappointing experience. The inability to play cross-platform in most Google Stadias games also seems useless.

2 Best: No need to update

Being located in cloud storage rather than on your hard drive is a big advantage for your game in that you don’t have to update your game on a regular basis. All games available in Google Stadia Pro will be updated on Google Server, allowing players to launch games directly from the Stadias interface on compatible devices without waiting.

Loading times can be an issue as they are close to the loading times promised by PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, which may be due to lack of game optimization not available on Stadia Pro or Google. There is sex. Uses ultra-fast storage. Both of these issues can be fixed in the next few years.

1 Worst: Game or lack of it

It’s true that Stadia Pro offers many games and special editions complemented by additional content. In addition, there are many games that are free every month, allowing users to experience the games.

However, the number of games available in Stadia Pro is not as high as players would like. Despite the impressive launch of 22 games Stadia, Stadia Pro currently has only about 100 games available to players on the platform.

