



The Internet is a strange and wild repository for the breadth of human knowledge and ingenuity, no matter how accurate or ridiculous it is. This is one of many reasons why junior high school librarians and frustrated relatives of Facebook conspirators likewise emphasize the importance of reliable sources. A good example: Google’s answer to the old question of what can be done with a used car battery (at the time of this writing).

Perhaps one of the most lasting memes of 2018, you’ll be intrigued by throwing your car’s battery into the ocean. Is it safe and legal, as they say? If I throw a heavy plastic box full of toxic substances into the sea, does it really recharge the eels? If you search Google for “throw a car battery into the ocean,” the notable results are not from industry sources, science groups, or established journalism outlets. No, it’s from a Quora guy who’s obviously leaning heavily on jokes.

“Throwing a car battery into the ocean is completely safe and actually beneficial to aquatic life!” Read Google’s answer box.

The answer comes from Quora’s answer by “Western Spy” to the question “Is it legal to throw a car battery into the sea in the United States?” That’s right: Quora, Yahoo’s “How is Baby formed?” Answer from a reliability perspective. Similar to Yahoo Answers’ pregnancy-worthy answers, all Quora answers are sent by the user and are not fact-checked. Western Spy’s answer to the car battery question isn’t the best result, but for some reason Google’s algorithm nods to the notable answer.

According to the Content Marketing Institute, the answer box at the top of Google Search is a particularly important space as it is the only response that Google Voice Search returns to you. After all, the Google base, where results appear in the answer box due to many factors such as keywords and previous searches, isn’t very reliable.

The way memes ended up winning the top bills in this search should scare you a bit. We’ve all seen examples of “Google bombing” where people game the system to fill the main page of Google search responses with less serious answers. But in a world where even incredibly false information is a volatile force in itself, the idea that the only answer to the Google Assistant’s question is a very inaccurate answer is read aloud. It’s not a big deal.

This isn’t the first time Google’s answer box has misinformation, as the outline has found far more examples of falsehoods about the president proclaiming martial law from a joke response drawn from Monty Python. .. Her prostitute’s “extra cool!

By exchanging answers or removing the answer box altogether, Google will have to whac-a-mole with these featured jokes, fake, or other false answers. Yesterday, journalist Violet Blue googled this in the form of a question like “Why people throw car batteries into the ocean” and received the same Quora response above, Futurism reports. .. Since then, Google has pulled an answer box from the results.

Here are some tips on how to mitigate this issue: Do not put the frigid Quora response at the top.

Needless to say, the reason the memes about throwing car batteries into the ocean have remained interesting all this time is that they are clearly ridiculous. Those who believe in humanity more than I have left can probably not understand those who believe that it is safe and legal and that it is encouraged to throw car batteries into the sea.

But according to Know Your Meme, the joke started on Facebook, my aunt’s favorite source of information about 5G mind control. Therefore, all bets are off.

