Increased budget for science, technology and innovation-The New Indian Express





Science, technology and innovation are the foundation of the knowledge economy. So far, advances in these areas have contributed significantly to the success of healthcare management during the Covid-19 pandemic. Recognizing this, Union Budget 2021-22 focused on strengthening the R & D and innovation, technology and start-up ecosystems to open up new perspectives for the postcovid economy. This will greatly contribute to a strong and sustainable economic recovery.

To give momentum to innovation and R & D, Budget 2021 demonstrates the modality of the National Research Foundation and will provide a spending of Rs 50,000 over the next five years. This will strengthen the entire domestic research ecosystem. In addition, it inspires research and innovation through the creation, development and deployment of knowledge in all areas of science and technology, including indigenous knowledge.

The budget also proposes the launch of a variety of new technology-led initiatives, including a national language translation mission, a PSLV-CS51 launch by NewSpace India Limited, a deep-sea mission with spending of over 400 billion rupees over five years, and a Gaganyaan mission. I am. Activity. Focusing on these unique technology-driven programs will further boost Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The budget proposes to develop a scheme of Rs 1,500 to promote digital payments. This will drive India towards establishing a digital economy. The establishment of OneHealth’s national institution, WHO Area Studies Platform for Southeast Asia, 9 Biosafety Level III Institutes, and 4 Regional Virology Institutes will contribute significantly. Healthcare research.

The budget proposes to launch a portal to collect relevant information, especially about gigs, construction and construction workers. This will help you develop health, housing, skills, insurance, credit, and food planning for migrant workers. It supports approximately 15 million gig workers in India, as well as online platform providers across sectors such as transportation, food delivery and contract workers in IT companies.

The government encourages the establishment of One Person Companies (OPC) by allowing them to grow without restrictions on paid-in capital and sales, allowing them to convert to other types of companies at any time and restricting residence of Indians. We are proposing to reduce it. Citizens will set up OPC from 182 to 120 days, allowing NRI to incorporate OPC in India. This boosts start-ups and entrepreneurship.

The budget will extend the eligibility to claim tax exemptions for start-ups by another year until March 31, 2022, in order to create more opportunities in the country and give incentives to start-ups. In addition, we will extend the capital gains exemption for investments in start-ups for another year until March 31, 2022 to encourage funding of start-ups.

Announcement that the definition of small and medium-sized enterprises based on the Companies Act 2013 will be raised from “not exceeding 50 rupees” to “not exceeding 2 rupees” and sales will be raised to “not exceeding rupees”. There is. From’2 chlores’ to’do not exceed Rs20 chlores’. Revisions to this definition will benefit SMEs by facilitating compliance procedures.

Industry would also have wanted to encourage private sector R & D within its budget. In addition to including pilots and trial products, we need to strengthen the complete value chain of private intervention by marketing under the umbrella of R & D.

Chandragit Banerjee

Director General of Confederation of Indian Industry

([email protected])

