“Fortnite” Update 15.50: Lazarbeam Skin Revere, Hand Cannon, Server Downtime Status and more!

How to get the “Fortnite” Brother Beam Skin

Fortnite Intel reported on March 1 that Epic Games and Lazarbeam will be the next creators in the “Fortnite” icon series with new skins.

The “Fortnite” icon series provides creators with a way to become immortal in one of their favorite video games. It started with Ninja, one of Fortnite’s pioneers, and then expanded to include Loserfruit, Lachlan, and The Grefg.

Lazarbeam’s next skin will arrive at “Fortnite” on March 4th. Australia’s Youtuber also mentioned some giveaways that may be related to his Youtube channel or limited-time tournaments. The bundle comes with skins, Gingerbread construction worker Back Bling, a hammer pickaxe, and emotes that may or may not be included in the outfit.

During that time, Epic Games hasn’t made an official announcement about Fortnite’s Lazarbeam skin. However, it is most likely that the skin is in the middle.

“Fortnite” patch v15.50 update

The “Fortnite” player is in the final stages of Season 5 with the v15.50 patch. Epic Games also confirmed that the update will take place on March 2, two weeks before Season 6. FortniteIntel reports that Epic Games will fix all bug fixes and update existing features in the next patch.

Epic Games has addressed some issues with the v15.50 patch. This includes some long-standing issues that have existed in Fortnite for some time. Game developers have fixed the total bar to show as 0 when loading into long-waiting matches, liftfish and jellyfish are temporarily disabled, and damaged cars are also shown in a new patch. It is now possible.

Read also: DC Comics and Epic Games collaborate to spin off the “Batman / Fortnite” Crossover Mini Series

The game developer also included a fix for Snowy Floppers, which had no effect on the activated shield or ice feet against enemies, and a split-screen “Ready Up!” Issue.

In addition, Fortnite Status also confirmed that Handgonne will return to the vault in favor of another returned item in a Twitter post. There is no exact report of what happens to this vaultless weapon, but the word “item” may be a hint instead of “weapon”.

New updates are approaching rapidly.

v15.50 will be released on March 2nd. Downtime starts about an hour. Eastern Standard Time 4:00 AM (UTC 09:00). pic.twitter.com/CCuZwikUfn

— Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 1, 2021

Meanwhile, data miners have several reports on Fortnite NPCs, stating that players can expect to sell their boots to characters who can’t play in the game exchange with the gold bar. Some even suggested that players might be able to purchase supply drop items.

However, it doesn’t seem to make sense if Epic Games added this feature in the last length of Season 5. Players can assume that this feature is in Season 6 and take advantage of this feature.

Related article: “Fortnite” and “Alien” crossover: How to add Riley and Xenomorph to your character list

