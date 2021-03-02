Super Loop Offers NBN250 Now at NBN100 Price





If you want to try the NBN 250 but don’t know if you want to commit, Superloop currently offers a slightly unique deal.

The ISP offers a special discount on the NBN 100/20 Unlimited plan, with a monthly discount of $ 15 for the first 6 months. This is $ 74.95, compared to the usual $ 89.95.

Now this is where it gets interesting.

Superloop has been rolling out NBN250 speeds for the first three months as a bit of a taste test. This is usually $ 119.95 per month, so it’s a good deal.

There is no contract, so you can bail after the discount period ends.

This transaction is only available to new customers, but don’t worry. Current Superloop customers also have deals available. We’ll talk about this later.

The transactions are as follows:

And this goes against similar plans currently on the market.

Please note that the normal evening speed for Superloop’s NBN250 plan is 214Mbps. With the NBN 100 plan, the normal evening speed is 90Mbps.

I am currently a Superloop customer

If you’re already using Superloop, the good news is. If you already have an NBN100 or NBN250 plan plan (if you have been using it for the last 3 months), you can get a free upgrade to the next Speedtier for 6 months.

This means that if you are already using NBN 100, you will be upgraded to NBN 250 for 6 months at no additional cost. Also, if you are using NBN 250, you will be upgraded to NBN 1000 for 6 months at no additional cost.

Both transactions will be available until July 31st.

Not everyone can get NBN250 and NBN1000

Unfortunately, not everyone has access to NBN250 and 100 at this time. In fact, most Australians can’t.

This is because the NBN 1000 plan can only be used by 7% of FTTP and HFC households. For NBN 250, these plans are only available to about 70% of FTTP and HFC households.

If you don’t know the difference, here is a description of the various NBN connection types.

Also, if you don’t know what type of NBN connection you have at home, this tool will tell you:

