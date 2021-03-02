How to use Grow with Google to deepen your expertise





Are you a new expert looking for a job and a way to put together your resume? Are you a veteran expert trying to update your skill set? In any case, it’s a good idea to check out Grow with Google, a service that offers free training, tools and expertise to build your career. While focusing on Google’s services and products, there are many other valuable sections on the site.For example, at the top of the home page[はじめに]Click the link to find learning opportunities available to veterans, military families, educators, small businesses, job seekers and students.

Resources for working from home

Grow in Google’s section on remotework. “Many employees, educators and students are working remotely to slow the spread of COVID-19. To help with this, we have free tools and resources to stay connected and productive. I’ve collected some. ”The hints subsection includes“ Communicate effectively wherever you are ”. “Learn how to schedule, prepare, and run successful meetings”; and “Create, share, and co-edit documents and presentations on Google Drive.” In other subsections, “How to use digital tools in your lesson planning.” Learn about the tools Google is promoting for remote work, such as “learn” and “provide information to customers through Google My Business.”

The Google Workspace Learning Center has a handy page called 10 Google Workspace Tips for working with remote teams. This page contains how-to guides and ideas for trying out Google products such as chat, meet, and calendar to reach your work goals.

Resources for job seekers

If you are looking for a job, you may be interested in the Google Career Certificates section. At the time of this writing, there are certificates available for IT support, and future certificate deployments are planned for data analysis, project management, and UX design. For those who are interested in “discovering trends and patterns,” data analysis certificates may be the best choice. If you are considering “ensure that projects in your organization are managed and completed at maximum value,” it may be worth looking at your project management credentials. With the certification program provided via Coursera, you can learn “at your own pace and time”. Coursera currently lists more than 500,000 Google IT Support Professional Certified registrants. Five courses are required to complete.

Technical Support Basics Computer Networking Bits and Bytes Operating Systems and You: Power User Systems Management and IT Infrastructure Services IT Security: Defense Against Digital Dark Arts

Registration is free. You’ll have a 7-day free trial, after which you’ll pay $ 49 a month. Creating a Coursera account gives you unlimited access to all courses on your certificate. According to Grow with Google, “80% of completers report a positive impact on their careers in 6 months.” That said, the site is for “flexible learning.” With time’s attention, he states that he can get a certificate in less than 10 hours a week for 6 months. This can be costly for anyone paying to access content for $ 49 per month. Others may be motivated (and have free time) to complete their work at a faster pace.

Resources for educators

Are you one of the many teachers planning lessons for students learning from home? In that case, please see the product list of Google for Education. Some of the things that may be of interest are assignment tools that can be integrated with a learning management system and Expeditions that can be used to teach students about history. (See this example on YouTube.)

Learn in your area

For those looking for more opportunities to learn at (or virtually) events in their area, Grow with Google’s Free Training section offers “Free Workshops for Skills, Careers, or Business Growth.” I am advertising. You can find your training session in person or online for now by entering your location in the search bar. I found the following opportunities available at the time of writing this article.

Connect with customers who work smarter with Google’s productivity tools and manage your business remotely with Google’s Market Finder globally

Workshops are listed as “Grow with Google-led” or “Partner-led.” There are both local partners (listed under Workshop Options) and domestic partners.

Growth with Google’s national partners includes ALA, Goodwill, Hispanic Federation, National Congress of American Indians, National 4-H Council, and National Urban League. Grow with Google’s note, “We will work together to help create financial opportunities for everyone.” An example of success is Chelsea Racker’s story of getting a data center technician job at Google with the help of Goodwill’s Digital Career Accelerator program. For organizations that have decided to partner with Google, one of the benefits is that “one of the professionally trained speakers can be asked to give a presentation in a workshop that meets certain criteria.” A list of speakers and their backgrounds is available here.

