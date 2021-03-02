Game developers blame publishers for hacking games and uploading to Steam





After asking players not to buy a version of the lovecraft horror game The Thinking City that appeared on Steam last week, developer Frogwares explains that Steam uploads are a hacked version of the game allegedly stolen by publisher Nacon. I posted a blog. The game was originally delisted from Steam in an ongoing controversy between developers and contract publishers at The Sinking City.

As Vice reported, the studio has published an extensive blog post titled “How Nacon Cracked and Pirated The Sinking City.” This calls Steam’s re-release “the best corporate bullying and incompetent hacking.”

In a blog post, “Nacon owner and CEO Alain Falc said on December 28, 2020,” I have 48 hours to upload a new Steam Master. Otherwise, within the scope of the law and contract. We will use all available solutions, “he warned in writing. After 48 hours, Nacon took the game version from the DRM-free marketplace Gamesplanet and uploaded it to Steam, according to the post.

The post details how the version of The Sinking City displayed on Steam differed from the version previously released by Frogwares. This indicates that the Nacon logo has been inserted into the game to replace the Gamesplanet logo, and the Gamesplanet logo has also been removed from the loading screen. The Steam upload also removed menu links to other Frogwares games and ads for the Sherlock Holmes Chapter One game.

According to the studio, a survey of Steam game files showed that the structure and composition were the same as those of Frogwares, and the package size was the same as the version released after the summer of 2020.

“Nacon had only one way to make changes. The entire game content is archived with the Epic Unreal Engine encryption system, so you can use the private key created by Frogwares to play the game. It’s decompiling or hacking, “the blog post concludes from this evidence. .. “For clarity, this is a hack, and if the hack aims to steal a product and make money with it, it’s called piracy or counterfeiting.”

The studio says it knows how Nacon got the game’s encryption key and plans to submit that information to court. Also, anyone who changed the game simply re-encrypted it using the same key. In other words, Frogwares can see exactly how the Steam version has changed.

In addition to this, Frogwares claims that Nacon has acquired a deluxe version of the game. This includes content created outside of the publisher’s contract.

In the first controversy, developer Frogwares accused publishers Nacon and Bigben Interactive of refraining from loyalty and various contract breaches, including the case where the publisher requested the source code for the game. Nacon challenged this version of the event and accused Frogwares of a breach of contract.

The agreement between Frogwares and Nacon and Bigben is intended for distribution via the Epic Games Store and Steam on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Frogwares continues to sell self-published versions of games for PS5 and PC through Gamesplanet, a non-contractual platform in dispute.

The publisher then issued a statement in a Frogwares blog post disagreeing with the accusations about Steam. It reads:

“For the release of The Sinking City on Steam published by Nacon, Frogwares posted on Twitter and urged players not to buy. I’m sorry that Frogwares continues to suspend the release of Sinking City. Funding. It was Frogwares who came to Nacon to request funding. For game development, and so far, over 10 million euros have been paid to Frogwares by Nacon. Our marketing and promotion team It was Frogwares that relied on, which was worth thousands of hours of work and millions of euros worth of investment. The game was fully developed and published, mainly thanks to Nacon’s money and work. Frogwares wants to revise the terms and conditions for their own benefit. It’s easy to play the victim, but all we want is Frogwares’ respect for the contract and the court. That commitment in both demands. “

Now Playing: The Sinking City-Detective Gameplay Trailer

