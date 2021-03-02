“GTA Online” Hack: How to Improve Loading Speed ​​by 70%





GTA Online continues to be a popular streaming game, even though it was released seven years ago. It’s all a big thank you to the steady influx of new content and the strong fan base. However, game load times have been a joke for some time, and even high-spec PCs have come at the expense of that demand.

The painful wait allowed one player to dig into the code of the game and make some tweaks to reduce load times by almost 70%.

How to improve loading time in GTA Online

(Photo: Screenshot: GTA Online Page)[HACK] The loading speed of “GTA Online” is 70%.Method is as follows

PCGamer reports that GitHub user tOst has uploaded a fixed code that includes a breakdown of the entire process. However, GitHub users warn players that the GTA Online loading screen fix is ​​a proof of concept and is not intended for casual use.

Digital programmers say players need to profile their PCs to understand why “GTA Online” maximized a single CPU thread for more than 4 minutes while loading. After using the tool to dump the process stack and disassemble the code of the game running in memory, tOst appears to be parsing a 10MB JSON file with a total of over 63,000 entries. I noticed.

The JSON file in question is like a “net shop catalog” that describes all the items in “GTA Online” that players can buy with in-game money. Parsing a 10MB file shouldn’t be too much for modern computer problems, but some vague questions in a particular implementation seem to lead to a significant slowdown.

Also read: “GTA Online”: How to join a crew.Create gangsters and social clubs-guide

One was that the particular function used to parse the JSON string repeatedly executed the time-consuming strlen check function after reading all the data. As Ars Technica reports, simply caching string length values ​​to speed up these checks reduced load times by over 50%.

This seems to be the biggest bottleneck ever, along with the fact that “GTA Online” was only running from a single core on the tOst CPU. However, with some modifications to the optimized code, GitHub users were able to reduce the load time to 1 minute 50 seconds, which is much more digestible, a 69.4% improvement over the original time.

Disclaimer for doing “GTA Online” game hacks

Eurogamer reports that anyone with the skills to program a game can perform this simple trick to upgrade their GTA Online load times. Keep in mind that changing game functionality while the game is running in this way is a classic hacking behavior. Therefore, be careful.

And for others who haven’t even thought about how game programming works, wait for Rockstar’s “GTA Online” note patch in the unexpected future.

The relative simplicity of the fix and the amount of time saved should mean that it’s at least worth investigating, especially for console or PC players with older AMD processors.

TOst advises “GTA Online” players to do something about game hacks if a rock star discovers this. The problem doesn’t take more than a day for a single developer to resolve. Game programmers suggest switching to hashmaps for deduplication or skipping hashmaps altogether at startup for faster fixes. Also, for JSON parsers, replace the library with a better performing one.

