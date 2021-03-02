Google Participates in Calling for Explanations of Many of Australia’s “Hurry” Online Safety Bills





Communications Minister Paul Fletcher last week submitted a new online safety bill for Australia. The government has advertised that it will further empower eSafety Commissioners to request the removal of harmful substances from websites and social media platforms and introduce minimum standards for service providers to comply. ..

The online safety bill 2021 was submitted to Congress on Wednesday, eight business days after the bill’s discussions were completed. Fletcher said it had received 370 submissions, although submissions to the draft talks have not yet been announced.

The bill was in front of the House of Representatives and was referred to the Senate Standing Committee on Environment and Communication last Thursday. Submission to the Commission will end on Tuesday (three business days after the inquiry) and will be reported by the Commission on March 11, two weeks after the bill was submitted.

The bill contains six important priorities. A cyberbullying scheme that removes materials that are harmful to children. An adult cyber-abuse scheme to remove materials that cause serious harm to adults. An image-based exploit scheme for deleting intimate images shared without consent. Basic online safety expectations for eSafety Commissioners to take responsibility for their services. An online content scheme for removing “harmful” material through delete permissions. Abominable violent material blocking scheme for blocking websites hosting abominable violent material.

The Commission has submitted a small number to its expedited investigation available, including from Google Australia. [PDF]Resubmitted the latest copy sent to the draft consultation, taking into account the “shortened schedule of this inquiry”.

Google has expressed concern that this scheme may appear to apply to other types of services such as messaging services, email, application stores, and inter-company services that act as providers of other hosting services. did.

“Therefore, compliance with certain obligations contained in the bill is difficult, if not impossible, for Google’s cloud business due to technical restrictions on how and should Google moderate the content of its business clients. Will be. ” “Similar challenges exist within app distribution platforms, such as Google Play. App platform operators cannot remove individual content from within the app.”

Among many other concerns, there is also the problem with the defined removal period of the bill, which proposes to halve the current 48 hours to 24 hours.

Regardless of the complexity of the case, specifying an accurate turnaround time provides an incentive for businesses to over-remove, thereby silencing political speech and user expression.

Electronic Frontiers Australia (EFA) is also interested in the bill. He said that concentrating on a few hands and accumulating new forces that are rarely monitored or reviewed has serious problems in the rush.

“The failure of authorities to enforce existing legislation is often used to justify new powers that can be used” more efficiently. ” So, in reality, there is less surveillance and less protection against abuse, “said Justin Warren, a member of the EFA Board of Directors and founder and chief analyst of Pivot Nine.

“Power over others should be difficult to use. This difficulty provides built-in protection against abuse that is needed for all power to be abused sooner or later.

“Australia is in a hurry to build a system of authoritarian control over the population that should not be welcomed by liberal democracy. It is leading Australia on a very dark path.”

Among other recommendations, the EFA called for a postponement of the introduction of the bill until a federal enforceable human rights framework was introduced into Australian law.

Part of the bill provides that eSafety Commissioners can obtain information about the identities of end users of social media services, related electronic services, or designated Internet services. Another part also provides the commissioner with investigative authority. This includes the requirement that a person provide “a document owned by a person who may contain relevant information”.

As a result, Australian Digital Rights Watch is concerned that commissioners’ intelligence gathering and investigative powers could extend to encrypted services.

If the provider needs to decrypt the private communication channel, or if it needs to build a weakness on the system to comply, it should clearly indicate that the provider is not expected to comply with the notification. We are seeking additional clarification of these scopes of authority.

Digital Rights Watch published its views on the bill through its own website, stating that the bill would introduce provisions of authority that could undermine digital rights and exacerbate harm to vulnerable groups.

According to Digital Rights Watch, online content schemes can do serious harm to people working in the sex industry, including sex workers, porn creators, online sex positive educators, and activists.

The abominable content blocking scheme that directly responds to Christchurch terrorist attacks is considered oversimplified by the group.

“In some situations, online captured and shared violence is very important to make power accountable, shed light on otherwise hidden human rights abuses, and catalyze social change. It could be, “he wrote, especially pointing to the video. Of the death of George Floyd.

“Simply blocking people from seeing violent content does not solve the underlying problem that causes violence in the first place, and in a closed room, invisible to those who may seek accountability. It can lead to continued violence. This is essential. No plans are used to conceal the use of violence and abuse of human rights by the state. “

When organizations use automated processes such as AI to determine which content is harmful, some content is removed more disproportionately than others, blacks, indigenous peoples, fats, and LGBTQ. He said it has been shown to penalize + people.

“The goal of minimizing online harm to children is essential to our community, but cracking down on the Internet in such a wide and simple way does not guarantee our safety. It must be recognized that it has a widespread and lasting impact on many different spaces. “

Submissions are closed today and a committee hearing is scheduled for Friday.

