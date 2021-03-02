The world must regulate technology before it’s too late





The change equivalent to the first century is about to be narrowed down to ten years. By 2030, the entire industry could be replaced by software code. The entire profession may wake up and realize that their lives are unnecessary. Robots may be doing our chores, patrolling our city, and fighting our wars.

In addition to life and work, the whole country can be confused. Digital currencies can destabilize global finance, robotics can accelerate manufacturing migration, and the plunging costs of renewable energy shift electricity from oil nations. Countries will compete more fiercely for generations. Moreover, all these changes are promised to happen at the same time and be chaotic everywhere.

Therefore, it is more urgent than ever for countries around the world to come together to come up with a common consensus on a wide range of technologies and their future uses. The quake does not stop at the border and does not respect national policy. What is urgently needed is a common understanding of what is permitted, what is not permitted, and the ethics of how countries, businesses, research institutes and individuals work together globally to ensure respect for these boundaries. is. Yes, we know all the arguments against the government intervening in scientific progress and free market innovation: they suppress them or use them only for their own purposes. Probably. But it would be reckless not to act. A huge bulldozer of challenges that comes straight to us inevitably makes important collective decisions.

So far, the government has unplannedly tried to maintain control. For example, countries effectively divide the global Internet into a set of national or regional networks under their control, including social media, payments, shopping, news, and data storage. However, as technology advances rapidly, the quilts of these various approaches will no longer work. As we move further, new fundamental issues of ethics and impartiality are raised that affect the interests of all involved across national borders.

Faced with various pressures, countries will come to very different conclusions about the proper use of technology. Until recently, society was able to adapt to new technologies in slow motion, study their effects, and for decades decide how to regulate them. However, the increasing speed and breadth of change, supported by the increasing availability of powerful yet low-cost new technologies, makes such slow-paced regulatory changes unacceptable.

Who should pay for a link to a news article where Facebook fought Australia to market companies to major countries and their media as they discussed the deadly and volatile effects of artificial intelligence-controlled battlefield murder machines. The battle for mosquitoes will look old-fashioned. It doesn’t matter if COVID-19 is the result of a natural accident or a failed experiment in the laboratory, as biohackers and governments can easily manipulate the virus to cause a pandemic.

There is an urgent need for intergovernmental consensus to limit the use of a wide range of technologies and establish a mechanism of compensation by countries responsible for misuse. But before government can do that, society needs to decide what is acceptable. Law is a codified ethic after all ethics have been defined by social consensus. All societies approach their progress from their own cultural, historical and moral perspectives.

These cultural differences were central to a series of exponential innovation workshops conducted with executives from more than 30 countries. We put a fictitious dilemma in front of them, including the use of CRISPR gene editing technology. This is a fast, low-cost method of highly targeted genetic engineering. What they decide if their fetal suffers from a debilitating hereditary disorder, causes lifelong suffering, and the doctor has the skills to manipulate the fetal genes by giving the mother a single injection Is it? One-fifth of participants said they would reject new treatments, for reasons that varied widely by culture. In Mexico, Catholic participants were worried about God’s will. In Malaysia, executives discussed the consistency of Islamic teaching and technology. In Switzerland, many have raised the social inequality created by technology.

The questions and moral dilemmas posed by new technologies are often unexpected and difficult to address. Also, there is no easy answer on how to integrate these technologies safely and responsibly into our world. To catch up with technology requires collective ethical governance to catch up with technology sneaking. We can only achieve that by building a joint understanding of tolerances and the resulting layer of consensus. If you find these limits locally, you need to set them globally. Technology is constantly pushing the boundaries of possibilities, but policy and culture ultimately determine what we allow.

Finding a common cause in such a complex area is clearly not easy, but the world is rising on previous occasions. Chemical weapons, ozone-depleting chemicals, climate change, marine conservation, human rights, and the protection of places of cultural and natural value are some of the issues that countries have been able to reach broad consensus. International treaties and agreements set boundaries on what is permissible, establish supervisors, establish pools of capital, and set the consequences for non-compliance with the rules.

No unanimous agreement is required for progress. Genetic engineering is a good example. It has been possible for decades to clone cows, sheep, cats, dogs, deer, horses, mules, rabbits and rats, but at least as far as we know, no one has cloned a perfect human. No one is here. Although there are no formal treaties banning practices, global governance measures such as the 2005 United Nations Conference on the Human Clone have created strong norms and guidelines that restrain technology. Even partial experiments on humans have received the strongest disappointment across different social and political cultures. When Chinese researcher He Jiankui announced that he had created the first genetically edited baby, the resulting global turmoil caused Chinese authorities to arrest him for three years later in unethical conduct. I was sentenced to imprisonment. It is unacceptable to be reprimanded only after the damage has occurred.

In the 1970s, a wave of environmental protection swept the globe, triggering a highly ambitious 20-year global conference. And it worked: our understanding of the only planetary resource limits and ecological vulnerabilities available led to many effective practices, recommendations, and strategies. It has to be our model, except that it needs to move faster.

It’s time to reach a common understanding of the advancing technologies that are standing to rebuild our world. International organizations and old-fashioned diplomacy may seem like a naive hope and an outdated approach. But in the face of the tremendous, truly unprecedented challenge in front of us, that is the only opportunity we have. Alternatives are social, economic and political turmoil, as well as technological turmoil on a scale never seen before in the world.

