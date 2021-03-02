Gionee Max Pro budget phone with 6000mAh battery and 6.5 inch display launched in India





The phone runs Android 10 OS and is powered by an OctaCore processor that offers the right combination of connectivity and performance.

Smartphone maker Gionee launched a new low-priced smartphone “Gionee Max Pro” in the Indian market on Monday. Priced at Rs 6,999, this device comes with a 6000mAh long-lasting battery. Users stay connected at all times and explore endless virtual possibilities with 60 hours of calls, 34 days of standby, 115 hours of music, 12 hours of games, and 13 hours of Binge-watching.

As another specification, the device features a 6.52 inch HD + screen with a full view dew drop display.

To ensure lag-free performance, your smartphone has 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM (expandable up to 256GB).

The device is equipped with a 13MP + 2MP (blurred lens) dual rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera. Your smartphone also has other features such as face unlock and Google Assistance short keys.

The device is available in three colors: black, red and blue, along with sunshine textures.

“Under the company’s new vision of supporting an honest pricing approach for all products and segments, Gionee will make honest pricing the next standard in the country’s entry-level smartphone category. The new Gionee Max. We are confident that Pro will be able to respond seamlessly like never before-the evolving digital needs of today’s unstoppable generation, “said JIPL’s Pardeep Jain, MD, who manages Gionee in India, in a statement. I will.

According to a new survey released by the National Research Group (NRG) and Snapchat, the average screen time of smartphones will increase from 2 hours per day in 2014 to a new high of 3 hours 19 minutes per day in 2020. Did. Pandemics have skyrocketed the average screen time of smartphones as consumers rely heavily on smartphones for remote work, research and entertainment.

