Free download NCH Switch Sound File Converter Plus

NCH ​​Switch Sound File Converter Plus software overview

NCH ​​Switch Sound File Converter Plus is an amazing best audio converter designed to help you create, convert and edit audio files with various operations. It is a powerful and comprehensive application that comes with several creative tools and features that give the user complete control to create a fully customized output file. It is an efficient application which has a very high performance batch processing feature with which users can convert more than 30,000 audio files to any file format with just one click. Users can not only import and convert individual tracks but also entire playlists. The program supports converting more than 40 different audio formats such as WMV, WAV, FLAC, MID, DVF, AU, AAC, AIF, RAW, etc. A very simple and easy-to-use graphical user interface in which all conversion and extraction operations can be performed with just a few clicks. You can also download TuneFab M4V Converter for free.

NCH ​​Switch Sound File Converter Plus is an excellent application that provides a comprehensive solution for converting, extracting or processing audio files, as it gives you the possibility to listen to all the tracks before converting them. With this amazing tool, you can also extract sounds from different types of disc as well as extract audio from various CDs, DVDs and Blu-ray discs, as the program allows you to add new information to audio clips such as adding artist, album, general name and much more for soundtracks. . It allows you to easily edit and improve the sound quality by adjusting or normalizing the volume levels. The program includes an MP3 encoder program with which you can easily set the track rates from 8 kbps to 320 kbps. It also provides a built-in compression feature to save hard disk space for easy data transfer. All in all, NCH Switch Sound File Converter Plus is a premium and efficient audio converter with support for a very wide range of audio formats that allow you to convert audio from one format to another and extract audio files from CDs or DVDs. Within minutes, you will have the songs you chose in the format of your choice. You can also download Audio Converter Pro Free Download.

Features of NCH Switch Sound File Converter Plus

Software Full Name: NCH Switch Sound File Converter PlusSetup File Name: NCH_Switch_Sound_File_Converter_Plus_9.05.rar Setup Size: 2.4 MB Setup Type: Offline Installer / Standalone Setup Full Compatibility Mechanic: 32 Bit (x86) / 64 Bit (x64) Version Added Last on: 01st March 2021 Developers: NCH Switch

System Requirements for NCH Switch Sound File Converter Plus Operating System: Windows XP / Vista / 7/8 / 8.1 / 10RAM: 1GB Hard Disk: 10MB Processor: Intel Dual Core Processor or higher NCH Switch Sound File Converter Plus Free Download

Password 123 This post was last updated on: March 1, 2021





