Google Garden: There is a better way





Data Driven Thinking is written by members of the media community and contains fresh ideas about the digital revolution in the media.

Today’s column is written by James Rosewell, Founder and CEO of 51 Degrees.

On an island of unknown imagination in the middle of Lake Let’s-Strand pretending to be home to terrifying Google and gorgeous Google bird servants

These words were written in 1913 by The Strand, a review of Google Book, a fictional children’s book written and illustrated by VC Vickers, the former governor of the Bank of England.

Today we see many birds in Digital Google Gardens, M, and Privacy Sandboxes, all of which suffer from industry-wide bounded rationality. The decisions we make are limited by the information we have available and our mental abilities, and not all information is provided.

The ultimate goal is to improve digital privacy. However, we have not yet considered options and alternatives that go beyond the very specific and almost unfriendly technical definition of privacy presented by web browsers.

For example, why is it credible to consider transferring information between an issuer and its supply chain vendor as a crime? However, a so-called first-party set that allows transfers between two different domains, if owned by the same corporate conglomerate, is fine.

We have yet to find an elegant solution that actually improves people’s privacy while supporting a highly competitive market that covers multiple disciplines of law and economics and social responsibility.

Recent proposals made by people other than Google and Apple have called for a central authority to operate their solutions, not equally considering the needs of advertisers and publishers, and of abuse and yet another force. It creates an opportunity for imbalance. In my view, the solution that adds complexity, cost, and centralizes control is, well, for birds.

Bias in W3C

The World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) aims to be a neutral organization that defines web standards through consensus. Still, the general instructions within the W3C simply assume that small publishers can run and grow their business without having access to the interoperable data they need to work with supply chain vendors. ..

The underlying premise is that people can trust Internet gatekeepers and no one else. It’s no wonder that the W3C, chosen by Google as a forum for discussing privacy sandboxes, is openly discriminating against the independent organizations that support these small publishers.

For example, the W3C Security and Privacy Questionnaire distinguishes between first and third parties by defining privacy protection, regardless of the size or confidentiality of the data collected. From the consumer’s point of view, the harm done by the first party is the same as that of the third party. However, mysteriously, this document actively supports the limitation of web features that allow small players to collaborate with other players to compete with large and dominant platforms.

When some people, including myself, openly questioned this logic and its impact on competition as a violation of W3C’s existing antitrust guidance, the chair of the W3C Technology Architecture Group was justified. He did not respond and instead accused me of acting maliciously.

The W3C Antimonopoly Act has not yet been applied to proposals that promote the interests of larger organizations than independent organizations, and W3C management remains silent to this day. If the supposed fair facilitators are openly biased, there is no reason not to worry about the future of the open web.

It is worth noting that the same discussion presented to the W3C when reviewed by the UKs Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) provided an official investigation into the additional threats privacy sandboxes pose to open market competition.

Competitive Market Bureau

CMA’s influential 2020 report on the impact of Internet gatekeepers on competition in the digital market includes mandatory common browser IDs, prevention of self-priority of services by web browsers, and rival participation in the digital market. Proposed remedies such as securing a fair place for competition.

Google needs to stop its proposals in the privacy sandbox until new legislation is put into effect to restore the competitive digital market. Marketers at OpenWeb (MOW), an organization I formed with other business leaders, are calling for immediate action to prevent Google from deteriorating the current situation.

Braking will help ensure that all remedies and social concerns are taken into account, not just those directed by Google and Apple.

After all, how does everyone improve their privacy by demanding that more personal information be handed over to fewer trillion-dollar businesses?Screenshot of this android [click here to see it] This is just one example of how Google can connect multiple products to products that don’t require the most personal data waiver to work.

Please go down

Advertisers, publishers, or their suppliers are interested in law violations and annoying people. Doing so is a bad business.

In fact, it was Google that was the biggest fine in Europe for violating data protection laws.

Therefore, instead of choosing from the various poor solutions of today, consider the wider possibilities. Combining regulation, law, economics and social responsibility, you can design decentralized solutions that support the open web.

The choices we make today dominate the Web for decades. Wouldn’t it be best for these decisions to support smaller publishers and new startups?

But there is a problem here. To do so requires an open, unrestrained spirit to think beyond the solutions proposed today.

[Acknowledgement: Im grateful to The Google Book Project for providing the beautiful images and quotes included in this article. For those who would like their own copy of The Google Book, its available on Etsy unless, perhaps, there isnt a resolution to this open issue on GitHub related to Apple’s Private Click Measurement and the inability for multiple small businesses to get proper attribution while still banding together under a single domain.]

Follow James Rosewell (@jwrosewell), 51Degrees (@ 51Degreesmobi) and AdExchanger (@adexchanger) on Twitter.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos