Express Zip free download

Express Zip overview

Express Zip File is a reliable, efficient, but easy-to-use archiving and compression tool designed to help you easily extract, edit and create zip files and folders for extraction purposes. It is a useful program for users who work with large files and need applications to compress them to send them over the Internet, and it supports all major compression file types such as .RAR, .ISO, .7Z and all others. Express Zip File is a full-featured application that contains all the tools most users could reasonably expect from a file compression program. It has a simple and intuitive interface that offers all the tools and features in a well-organized manner. You can also download Ashampoo ZIP Pro 2020 Free Download.

Express Zip File is a great and powerful file compression and decompression tool that allows you to create zip files for useful documents, photos, music, and more to save disk space, email, or burn to CD on your OS X machine. Incredibly reduce required file space by using large file compression software before sending files to family, friends, co-workers, and clients. It can split large zip files into smaller parts with multi-part zip archives. You can also add password protection to ZIP archives that contain sensitive documents. The program also includes a self-extracting archive feature so that you don’t need any compression tools in order to keep your content safe on other computers. You can also burn archived files to CD / DVD for long-term backup. You can also download WinZip System Utilities Suite Free Download.

Express Zip features

Express ZipTechnical Setup Details

Software Full Name: Express ZipSetup File Name: Express_Zip_8.00.rar Setup Size: 3MB Setup Type: Offline Installer / Standalone Setup Fully Compatibility Mechanic: 32 Bit (x86) / 64 Bit (x64) Latest version added in: 01 March 2021 Developers: Express Buzz

System Requirements for Express ZipOperating System: Windows XP / Vista / 7/8 / 8.1 / 10RAM: 512MB Hard Disk: 10MB Processor: Intel Pentium IV or higher Processor Express Zip Free Download

