Innovative emerging HR technology company





The pandemic has not delayed the innovation of HR technology.

Last year it brought considerable challenges to the HR department, but there is one silver backing. There are many innovations in HR technology.

Despite the pandemic turmoil, the HR technology market continues to thrive with many new entrants tailoring their solutions to their unique HR needs that have arisen in recent months, says HR in Las Vegas. Steve Boese, Chair of the Technology Conference, said. in autumn.

HR technology startup spaces have been very vibrant for years, and pandemics don’t seem to slow the pace of innovation that much, Boese says. Newer and more agile tech companies are often able to provide significant and immediate benefits that help organizations respond quickly to changing environments.

Boese will share some of the most innovative solutions during this month’s spotlight session at Spring HR Tech, a free virtual event. Boese and the conference organizer will review about 75 startups, conduct demonstrations and meetings with about 30 startups, and finally select 6 outstanding startups to demonstrate during the conference session. did. The session “Six Emerging HR Tech Startups to Install Radar Now” will begin at 2:00 pm on Friday, March 19th.

We felt that these six exhibited innovations, relevance, influence, and cutting-edge technology for HR organizations were a great choice of the best of the new thinking of HR technology.

Emerging companies are tackling a variety of issues facing HR, but their work is being driven independently by recent events.

As you can imagine, the impact of the 2020 pandemic and social justice movement is definitely influencing the technological developments we are seeing, he says. Therefore, areas such as mental health and well-being, diversity and inclusiveness, and even offboarding employee support are three specific areas presented in the session.

The participating companies are as follows.

UnMind: Technology solutions that employers can use to support their overall mental health program and strategy

FutureFit AI: A new approach to separation. It provides a more supportive and personalized experience as you move on to your next role.

We Are Hourly: A set of tools to help both organizations and candidates navigate the hourly role recruitment process.

Predictive Hire: A complete digital software solution for mass adoption

Eskalera: A platform that promotes employee inclusion through training, reflection and connectivity

Work Shield: A tool for managing reporting, investigation and resolution of overall workplace harassment and discrimination issues

Jen Colletta is the Editor-in-Chief of HRE. She earned a written bachelor’s and master’s degree from La Salle University in Philadelphia and spent 10 years as a newspaper reporter and editor before joining HRE. She can be contacted at [email protected]

